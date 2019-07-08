Céline Dion is already 2019’s reigning queen of celebrity fashion. Here are her most daring looks so far.

caption Céline Dion has debuted some daring looks lately. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images and Splash News

An article on The New York Times recently called Céline Dion as “a new fashion favorite,” and her latest ensembles make it easy to see why.

Dion has always demonstrated a great sense of style, but the 51-year-old seems to be having a bit of a fashion revival lately. The singer has been working closely with stylists like Law Roach, Sydney Lopez, and Pepe Muñoz to create a wardrobe that’s as forward-thinking and extravagant as it is classic and elegant.

Here’s a look at her best outfits of the year so far that prove her fashion icon status.

In January, Dion turned to a classic thigh-high slit while attending the Alexandre Vauthier show during Paris Fashion Week.

caption Céline Dion attends the Alexandre Vauthier show in Paris. source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

She paired the sparkly dress with classic black pumps.

Dion then proved that she’s one of the best at pulling off a chic power suit.

caption Céline Dion attends the Ronald Van Der Kemp Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show. source Pierre Suu/Getty Images

She wore a metallic grey suit by Ronald Van Der Kemp for the designer’s show in January.

She then put an unexpected chic spin on a classic prairie dress.

caption Céline Dion spotted in Paris. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Dion wore a ruffled floral dress by Batsheva with a green jacket and burgundy boots by Gabriela Hearst.

She also put a daring sheer spin on the jumpsuit trend in January.

caption Céline Dion attends the Foiles Bergere Music Hall in Paris. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The singer wore a plunging Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit with a black sheer bandeau. She added booties by Jimmy Choo that retail for $1,325 but are on sale for $663 at the time of writing.

Dion then stole the show in a billowing tulle coat by Oscar de la Renta.

caption Céline Dion wearing Oscar de la Renta in Paris. source Splash News

The $2,443 eye-catching coat featured an oversized bow tied at the waist, which she wore over a black mock-neck top and matching skirt by The Row.

She was then spotted on the streets of Paris in a neon-yellow ensemble.

caption Céline Dion spotted on the streets of Paris. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

She paired a bright-yellow maxi dress with a gray wool sweater and chunky sneakers, all from Maison Margiela. The shoes originally retailed for $1,160, but are currently on sale for $580 at the time of writing.

In January, she was spotted in a head-turning look from Calvin Klein.

caption Céline Dion leaving the Hotel de Crillon in Paris. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

She wore a light-blue blazer over an orange-red sweater and black trousers, while her red Saint Laurent pumps added an extra pop of color. The most eye-catching part of the look was the leopard-print waist apron, an unexpected and daring accessory.

In February, Dion proved she could still make an all-black ensemble completely eye-catching.

caption Céline Dion leaving the Hotel de Crillon in Paris. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

She paired a long black coat with matching flowy pants and boots.

In May, she completely nailed the “camp” theme for the 2019 Met Gala.

caption Céline Dion at the 2019 Met Gala. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

She wore an Oscar de la Renta bodysuit embellished with sparkly sequins and draped with fringe. The feathered headpiece took the ensemble to a whole other level.

Read more: 14 celebrities who nailed the 2019 Met Gala’s ‘camp’ theme, ranked

In June, she was spotted wearing a $4,400 Chanel jumpsuit in Paris ahead of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

caption She added a Chanel belt to the ensemble. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Dion upped the sparkle factor by adding a $1,650 belt that made it loud and clear she was wearing a Chanel ensemble. She completed the look with a pair of $815 Gianvito Rossi suede sandals, bringing the total cost of her outfit to $6,865.

Read more: It looks like Céline Dion is living her best life in this $6,865 Chanel outfit

She later changed into an equally eye-catching and colorful ensemble.

caption Her high-waisted jeans added a casual touch. source Splash News

She opted for a $1,915 feathered pink top by Attico, which she paired with high-waisted jeans for a casual touch. Dion also accessorized with a Fendi purse, which the Daily Mail reported is worth $3,364, as well as a pair of fuzzy pink shoes to match her top.

She then changed into a pink party dress by Miu Miu.

caption Céline Dion attends Miu Miu Club 2020 during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week. source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The hot-pink dress featured plenty of ruffles and a black bow atop its thigh-high slit.

She then paired an eye-catching yellow skirt with mismatched pumps.

caption She stepped out in a pair of mismatched Jimmy Choo pumps. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Dion wore a pair of $750 mismatched leather pumps by Jimmy Choo. The right shoe features a yellow base with a white pointed toe, while the left shoe has a white base with a black pointed toe.

The shoes may have been mismatched, but they perfectly coordinated with her ensemble.

Read more: Céline Dion’s $750 mismatched stilettos stole the show at Paris Fashion Week

Dion ended June with a photo shoot outside of the Eiffel Towel in an outfit that mixed a variety of colors.

caption Céline Dion outside of the Eiffel Tower. source Splash News

She wore a long-sleeve, multicolored dress with an oversized green bow at the waist. Dion paired the dress with dark-red stockings, white peep-toe heels, and an edgy spiked choker necklace.

She later changed into a fluffy, camouflage-print coat.

caption Céline Dion during a photo shoot in Paris. source Splash News

She wore the unique coat with $1,537 (£1,229 GBP) boots by Prada.

She started July with a navy-and-black ensemble for the Schiaparelli show during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

caption Céline Dion attends the Schiaparelli show during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week. source Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Her open-toe boots added a pop of color to the look, which she topped off with a matching fascinator.

She then stepped out in one of her most daring looks yet.

caption Céline Dion during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week 2019. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Dion wore a design by Iris van Herpen which featured wavy transparent layers.

She then opted for a more ethereal look while attending the Alexandre Vauthier show during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

caption Céline Dion leaving the Alexandre Vauthier show during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week. source Splash News

She wore a bridal-style white gown by the designer with long billowing sleeves.

Read more: Céline Dion dazzled in a bridal-style minidress with billowing sleeves in Paris