Watch Celine Dion and James Corden re-create an iconic scene from ‘Titanic’ on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By
Olivia Singh
-
Celine Dion and James Corden re-created a

caption
Celine Dion and James Corden re-created a “Titanic” scene on “Carpool Karaoke.”
source
CBS

  • Celine Dion joined James Corden in Las Vegas, Nevada for the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke,” which aired on CBS Monday.
  • The two stars belted out “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” and “I Drove All Night.” Dion also sang a dramatic rendition of “Baby Shark.”
  • The 51-year-old artist also revealed that she owns thousands of shoes and stores them in a “warehouse.” Corden went on to give away some of her shoes to strangers walking by.
  • For the finale, Dion and Corden went to the Fountains of Bellagio, sang “My Heart Will Go On,” and re-created Jack and Rose’s “I’m Flying” scene from the 1997 movie “Titanic.”
  • Watch the video below.
  • Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.