Watch Celine Dion and James Corden re-create an iconic scene from ‘Titanic’ on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

- Celine Dion joined James Corden in Las Vegas, Nevada for the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke,” which aired on CBS Monday.
- The two stars belted out “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” and “I Drove All Night.” Dion also sang a dramatic rendition of “Baby Shark.”
- The 51-year-old artist also revealed that she owns thousands of shoes and stores them in a “warehouse.” Corden went on to give away some of her shoes to strangers walking by.
- For the finale, Dion and Corden went to the Fountains of Bellagio, sang “My Heart Will Go On,” and re-created Jack and Rose’s “I’m Flying” scene from the 1997 movie “Titanic.”
