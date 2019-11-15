Céline Dion surprised fans by performing the karaoke version of her own song at a listening party for her new album

- source
- Getty Images
- Canadian singer Céline Dion performed her own song at a karaoke and listening party in New York on Thursday.
- Dion was celebrating the release of her new album, “Courage,” and led the crowd in a rendition of her new hit, “Flying on My Own.”
- Video from the event shows audience members singing along to Dion’s new single, while the singer belted it out onstage.
- “Courage” was released at midnight on Friday, and is the 12th English-language album from Dion.
Karaoke screen: Flying on My Own made famous by Celine Dion
Celine Dion: I got it pic.twitter.com/58qUQHkftA
— Eric D (@ericd) November 15, 2019
