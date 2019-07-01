Céline Dion’s $750 mismatched stilettos stole the show at Paris Fashion Week

caption Céline Dion stole the show in Paris. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Céline Dion wore two showstopping outfits on Thursday, but she saved one of her best looks for the start of Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The singer was spotted in Paris wearing a black-and-white blazer with an eye-catching frilly yellow skirt, though it was her footwear that ended up stealing the show.

caption She stepped out in a pair of mismatched Jimmy Choo pumps. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Dion wore a pair of $750 mismatched leather pumps by Jimmy Choo. The right shoe features a yellow base with a white pointed toe, while the left shoe has a white base with a black pointed toe.

The shoes may have been mismatched, but they perfectly coordinated with her ensemble.

caption Dion coordinated the mismatched shoes with her outfit. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker made mismatched shoes a bit of a phenomenon when her “Sex and the City” character, Carrie Bradshaw, sported them while visiting Los Angeles during season three, episode 13, “Escape from New York.”

Parker recently said on Instagram that she and the costume designer Patricia Field decided to mix two pairs of strappy heels by Christian Louboutin because they “were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress.”

Dion wore another statement look while attending the Schiaparelli show on Monday. She went with a navy-and-black ensemble, with her open-toe boots adding a pop of color.

caption She paired the outfit with a fascinator. source Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

She attended Iris van Herpen’s show on the same day, wearing a daring transparent gown by the designer.

caption She then wore a daring transparent look. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week seems to be bringing out the best of Dion’s wardrobe.