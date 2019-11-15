Céline Dion paired a ’90s-inspired denim pantsuit with an $860 zebra-print handbag

- source
- Splash News
- Not only is she a legendary singer, but Céline Dion has also proved that she is the reigning queen of celebrity fashion.
- On Thursday, the singer stepped out in a head-to-toe denim outfit complete with a Wandler zebra-print handbag.
- Dion’s hand-tailored denim jacket and matching trousers were designed by Ronald van der Kemp.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Singer Céline Dion stepped out in New York City on Thursday in a striking all-denim ensemble that was reminiscent of the ’90s.
Dion turned heads in a denim smoking jacket and pleated denim trousers by couture fashion label Ronald van der Kemp. A post shared by Ronald van der Kemp describes Dion’s jacket as being hand-tailored.
The “My Heart Will Go On” singer also accessorized her look with a playful zebra-print handbag. The calf-hair purse from Wandler retails for $860 and is available for purchase on Moda Operandi at the time of writing.
- source
- Splash News
While wearing head-to-toe denim can be a daring look to pull off, other celebrities have layered denim pieces for a modern spin on the ’90s trend.
Gigi Hadid, for example, previously paired denim biker shorts with an oversized, double-breasted jean jacket. Her Matthew Adams Dolan jacket retails for $1,095 but is not available for purchase at the time of writing.
- source
- Splash News
Representatives of Ronald van der Kemp and Wandler did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment about Céline Dion’s outfit.