Céline Dion dazzled in a bridal-style minidress with billowing sleeves in Paris

Céline Dion wore a bridal-style minidress while attending Alexandre Vauthier’s Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday.

The ivory Alexandre Vauthier gown featured billowing floor-length sleeves for a dramatic touch.

She was later spotted in a printed T-shirt that said “I Love Paris Hilton” on Wednesday.

Céline Dion’s style has been better than ever lately, and she’s taking full advantage of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week to show off her impeccable taste.

The singer stepped out for the Alexandre Vauthier fashion show on Tuesday wearing a bridal-style gown by the designer.

The ivory minidress featured an off-the-shoulder design, while its billowing floor-length sleeves added the touch of drama that Dion has become known for.

She showed off the extravagant dress while making her way into the show, which she paired with strappy gold heels, a chic updo, and a shimmery shade of bronze eye shadow.

On Wednesday, Dion went for a more casual vibe. She showed off her love of both the city of Paris and Paris Hilton by wearing a graphic tee that said “I Love Paris Hilton” by Vetements, which she paired with an oversized blazer and miniskirt.

There have been plenty of high-fashion looks on the runway of this summer’s Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week, but Dion’s style has still managed to steal attention at every event she attends.