CellOS Software wins Big Data Analytics Solution Contract with AIS Thailand

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 8 June 2018 – CellOS Software Limited (http://www.cellossoftware.com) a leading provider of real-time Big Data analytics to help operators understand their data has been awarded a contract for Analytics of Revenue Assurance and Revenue Management by AIS Thailand.





AIS generates huge volumes of data every day which contains business critical information. The delivery of services and solutions from CellOS Software will combine CellOS Software’s expertise in business solutions for big data analytics and deep understanding of Value Added Services within AIS’s network environment to deliver solutions for today’s increasingly data rich world. AIS’s relevant data will be retrieved, analyzed and correlated using CellOS Software’s advanced Big Data Analytics to uncover and unlock insights. It will also be possible to create new revenue streams from the intelligence gained by AIS through the provision of the services and solutions from CellOS Software thus enabling AIS to monetize existing services and subscribers.





(from left): President of AIS, Hui Weng Cheong and Suraj Prasad, CEO of CellOS Software

“The contract will deliver insights to AIS into granular data points to enrich AIS’s knowledge of their network allowing AIS to take strategic steps in the areas of Revenue Assurance, Revenue Management and Fraud Management,” said Suraj Prasad, CEO of CellOS Software.

