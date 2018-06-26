This futuristic $4,000 ‘smart desk’ can manage your entire work life — here’s what it can do

- source
For $4,000, a new “smart desk” can manage your entire work life.
Made by New York-based technology manufacturing company Cemtrex, the SmartDesk is a sit-to-stand desk that has everything you might need built into the desk itself.
The SmartDesk has three touch screen monitors, a document scanner, a wireless charging pad, and even its own wireless earbuds for making calls, which are conveniently hidden in a drawer underneath the desk.
Here’s what this $4,000 “smart desk” can do:
This is the Cemtrex SmartDesk.
The SmartDesk is a Windows PC, and it’s powered by the eight-generation Intel Core i7 processor. Cemtrex says it plugs into your outlet using a single wire.
The SmartDesk has three built-in touch screens, which total 72 inches.
You can also control the SmartDesk using something Cemtrex calls its Stark Gesture System, which lets you flip through pages or scroll simply by waving or pointing.
There’s a wireless charging pad built into the desk …
… as well as a built-in document scanner.
The keyboard and trackpad is also built directly into the surface of the desk.
A button lets you adjust the SmartDesk for sitting or standing.
You can also get rid of your desk phone, because the SmartDesk has a slot that contains wireless earbuds for making calls.
The Cemtrex SmartDesk costs $4,000, or you can finance it for $175 per month over two years.
You can learn more about the Cemtrex SmartDesk – or reserve one for yourself – on the company’s website.