3 central banks around the world just announced surprise rate cuts as fears of a global recession linger

source Getty Images / Drew Angerer

Central banks in New Zealand, Thailand, and India moved to slash interest rates this week in an effort to bolster growth as fears of a global recession rise.

The shift toward lower rates follows the escalation of the trade spat between the US and China that roiled global markets earlier this week.

It also comes barely a week after the US Federal Reserve cut borrowing costs for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis.

Central banks around the world are racing to drop interest rates in an attempt to prop up growth in the face of worrisome economic headwinds.

Thailand, India, and New Zealand all moved swiftly to slash rates this week after the trade brawl between China and the US – and subsequent drop in the Chinese yuan – sent US stocks to their worst day of 2019.

The three rate cuts are the latest entries in a quickly expanding global currency war that’s seen a growing number of nations weaken their currencies. That debasement is often driven by rate cuts, since such easing increases the money supply.

New Zealand cut its official cash rate by 50 basis points to a record-low 1% on Wednesday, a more severe cut than economists predicted. Adrian Orr, the governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, said at a press briefing that more cuts could follow and negative rates weren’t out of the question.

“Global economic activity continues to weaken,” the bank said in a statement. “Heightened uncertainty and declining international trade have contributed to lower trading-partner growth.”

The Reserve Bank of India dropped borrowing costs for the fourth time in 2019. The nation’s monetary policy committee reduced rates by 0.35% to 5.40% citing a weakening outlook for inflation and economic growth.

“In reviewing global developments, the MPC noted that global economic activity has slowed down since its meeting in June in an environment rendered hostile by elevated trade tensions and geo-political uncertainty,” Shaktikanta Das, the bank’s governor, said in a statement.

In another surprise move, the Bank of Thailand also slashed interest rates to 1.50% from 1.75% to curb lackluster inflation and a weakening economic outlook in Southeast Asia.

The shift in monetary policy from central banks around the world comes barely a week after the US Federal Reserve reduced its lending rate for the first time since the global financial crisis. Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered mix signals about the move, but indicated there could be further easing in 2019 to combat sluggish global growth.

Following the Fed’s July meeting, Goldman Sachs now expects the central bank to cut rates twice in the fall.

“In light of growing trade policy risks, market expectations for much deeper rate cuts, and an increase in global risk related to the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, we now expect a third 25-basis-point rate cut in October, for a total of 75 basis point of cuts,” the firm said in a research note to clients on Tuesday.