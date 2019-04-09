An unknown buyer just paid $34 million for a condo in the same Billionaires’ Row tower as Ken Griffin’s record-breaking $238 million penthouse. Here are the other big-name buyers in the building

caption 220 Central Park South borders the southern edge of Central Park. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

An unknown buyer just paid $34.4 million for a condo at 220 Central Park South, the Billionaires’ Row tower in New York City where Ken Griffin bought a $238 million penthouse in January. Griffin’s purchase broke the record for the most expensive home ever sold in the US.

But Griffin isn’t the only billionaire in the building, which borders the southern end of Central Park and is still under construction.

caption Ken Griffin bought a $238 million penthouse in the tower in January. source CNBC/ Heidi Gutman

Here’s a rundown of the other ultra-wealthy hedge funders, executives, and heiresses who have bought (and in some cases, already sold) units in 220 Central Park South:

Many of the tower’s major transactions went into contract in 2015, when the Manhattan real-estate market was stronger than it is today, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The 79-story tower, designed by Robert A.M. Stern, is expected to be completed later in 2019 at a total estimated cost of $1.4 billion.