An unknown buyer just paid $34 million for a condo in the same Billionaires’ Row tower as Ken Griffin’s record-breaking $238 million penthouse. Here are the other big-name buyers in the building

- source
- Katie Warren/Business Insider
- An unknown buyer just paid $34 million for a condo at 220 Central Park South, The Real Deal reported.
- It’s the same building where billionaire hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin bought a $238 million penthouse in January, breaking the record for the most expensive home sale in the US.
- Other known buyers in the Billionaires’ Row tower include singer Sting and his wife, hedge-fund executives Richard Leibovitch and Andrew Zaro, and Hong Kong heiress Karen Lo.
- Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.
An unknown buyer just paid $34.4 million for a condo at 220 Central Park South, the Billionaires’ Row tower in New York City where Ken Griffin bought a $238 million penthouse in January. Griffin’s purchase broke the record for the most expensive home ever sold in the US.
But Griffin isn’t the only billionaire in the building, which borders the southern end of Central Park and is still under construction.
Read more: I spent a day on NYC’s Billionaires’ Row. Here’s your ultimate guide to one of the city’s glitziest streets, which borders Central Park and is home to the most expensive apartment ever sold in the US.
- source
- CNBC/ Heidi Gutman
Here’s a rundown of the other ultra-wealthy hedge funders, executives, and heiresses who have bought (and in some cases, already sold) units in 220 Central Park South:
- Singer Sting and wife Trudie Styler, purchase price and date unknown
- Hong Kong heiress Karen Lo, purchased Sting’s apartment for $50 million in 2018
- Och-Ziff Capital Management chairman Daniel Ochs, purchase price and date unknown
- Arel Capital founding partner Richard Leibovitch, purchased a $26.2 million unit in December 2018
- Brazilian construction billionaire Renata de Camargo Nascimento, purchased a $30.191 million unit in January 2019
- Cavalry Portfolio Services chairman Andrew Zaro, purchase price and date unknown
- Paramount Group chairman Albert Behler, purchased a $33.5 million unit in February 2019
Many of the tower’s major transactions went into contract in 2015, when the Manhattan real-estate market was stronger than it is today, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The 79-story tower, designed by Robert A.M. Stern, is expected to be completed later in 2019 at a total estimated cost of $1.4 billion.