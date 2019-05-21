The tallest residential building in NYC just listed its first condos, and the priciest is a $63 million unit on the 112th floor. Here’s what the Billionaires’ Row tower will look like when it’s finished in 2020.

caption When it’s completed in 2020, Central Park Tower will stand at 1,550 feet. source Extell Development

The tallest residential building in New York City just listed its first condos for sale.

Central Park Tower, which sits at 225 W 57th Street on Billionaires’ Row along the southern end of Central Park, surpassed 432 Park Avenue in height this spring, making it the tallest residential building in the city – and one of the tallest in the world.

When it’s completed in 2020, the luxury skyscraper will stand at 1,550 feet.

Read more: I spent a day on NYC’s Billionaires’ Row. Here’s your ultimate guide to one of the city’s glitziest streets, which borders Central Park and is home to the most expensive apartment ever sold in the US.

The first seven condos listed in Central Park Tower include a two-bedroom for $6.9 million, a three-bedroom for $18.8 million, and a five-bedroom on the 112th floor for $63 million.

Central Park Tower, from Extell Development and Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, will house 179 luxury condos starting on the 32nd floor. The building will also include the exclusive Central Park Club with 50,000 square feet of amenities spread across three floors, and a new 320,000-square-foot, seven-story Nordstrom New York flagship store.

Here’s a peek at what Central Park Tower will look like when it’s finished in 2020.

Central Park Tower sits at 225 W 57th Street on Billionaires’ Row in New York City, along the southern edge of Central Park.

source wordsearch

In wealthy cities around the world, from New York to London to Los Angeles, a certain ritzy neighborhood or street is being given an extravagant nickname: Billionaires’ Row, which refers to a part of the city where some of the richest people live in ultra-expensive homes.

The building is one of a bevy of super-tall luxury skyscrapers rising along Billionaires’ Row that are home to some of the most expensive residential real estate in the world. Some were recently finished, and others are still under construction.

source Getty Images

Central Park Tower’s neighboring buildings have sold multimillion dollar condos to high-profile buyers including Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, Chinese billionaire Liu Yiqian, and billionaire Ken Griffin, who broke the record for the most expensive home ever sold in the US when he bought a $238 million penthouse at 220 Central Park South.

The newest renderings of Central Park Tower show a grand lobby outfitted with the finest finishings.

source wordsearch

The tower was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG), with interiors by Rottet Studio.

Central Park Tower will include 179 ultra-luxury residences ranging from two- to eight-bedroom residences.

source wordsearch

The first seven condos available in Central Park Tower today include a two-bedroom for $6.9 million, a three-bedroom for $18.8 million, a four-bedroom for $33.38 million, and a five-bedroom on the 112th floor for $63 million.

The living spaces are placed in the corners of the residences to maximize the views of the city and Central Park, according to the developer.

The homes are clearly designed with the striking views at top of mind.

source wordsearch

The residences start on the 32nd floor and are outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows.

In addition to the 179 residences, Central Park Tower will include the exclusive Central Park Club.

source wordsearch

The private club will offer 50,000 square feet of luxury amenities spread across three floors, including a 14th-floor terrace with a 60-foot swimming pool, a sundeck and cabanas, and poolside food and drink service.

The club will also have its own fitness and wellness program.

source wordsearch

The wellness amenities include an indoor pool, a spa offering massages, facials, and body treatments, and a fitness center with private swimming classes, coaches, and personal training services.

In addition to the lavish amenities available to residents and club members, Central Park Tower will house a new 320,000-square-foot, seven-story Nordstrom New York flagship store.