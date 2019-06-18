Centurion Law Group Announces Intention to Pursue Public Listing

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – EQS – 18 June 2019 – Law Group (“Centurion”) is set to become the first African legal and energy advisory firm to be publicly-listed this year, as it prepares to join one of Europe’s leading stock exchange.

This represents a natural step for Centurion given the group’s strong market share within the oil & gas sector in sub-Saharan Africa and its increased activity.

Last year, Centurion acquired IMANI-African Lawyers on Demand to launch Centurion Plus, Africa’s leading flexible legal services model that offers cost savings and efficient flexible legal services across the continent. Through Centurion Plus, corporate clients throughout Africa can select from a pool of approximately 190 carefully vetted, on-demand attorneys for temporary and project-based legal services.

“Centurion has always differentiated itself by its ability to adapt to change, get the deal done and being pan-African and Pro-African,” declared CEO NJ Ayuk. “The African legal market has changed a lot and we are proud to be a leader for legal transformations in Africa. We are looking at being listed in a few months and are truly excited about this new phase of growth for the company and for our clients.”



