Carnival’s CEO reveals why he doesn’t care about competing with Royal Caribbean to build the world’s biggest cruise ship

caption Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald. source Lars Niki/Getty Images for LightWorkers

In 2018, Royal Caribbean Cruises debuted the world’s largest cruise ship, the 228,081-ton Symphony of the Seas.

Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald told Business Insider that he does not care about competing with Royal Caribbean to build the world’s largest cruise ship.

Instead, he is concerned with making sure each of Carnival‘s nine brands appeals as much as possible to its target demographic.

“It’s not about the size of the ship for us,” Donald said. “It’s all about the guest experience.”

Royal Caribbean Cruises has gained attention for building bigger cruise ships than any of its competitors.

In 2018, the cruise line debuted the world’s largest cruise ship, the 228,081-ton Symphony of the Seas, which followed the previous record holder, Royal Caribbean’s 226,963-ton Harmony of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean International CEO Michael Bayley told Business Insider in 2018 that a ship’s size is a function of the company’s desire to pack enough dining, entertainment, and lodging options to make all of its passengers happy – not a goal in itself.

Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald expressed a similar sentiment in an interview with Business Insider. Donald said he does not care about competing with Royal Caribbean to build the world’s largest cruise ship. Instead, he is concerned with making sure each of Carnival’s nine brands appeals as much as possible to its target demographic.

“It’s not about the size of the ship for us,” Donald said. “It’s all about the guest experience.”

Read more: Cruise-line workers reveal the grueling schedules they must keep while on the job

Some Carnival brands, like Carnival Cruise Lines, cater to customers who want to socialize with a ship’s passengers and employees, while others, like the luxury Seabourn Cruise Line, appeal to customers with different priorities, Donald said.

“To the extent that a large ship fits with the guest psyche, that’s fine. At the same time, there are people who don’t want to be on large ships,” Donald said.

Appealing to a brand’s target demographic could mean building a large ship, a small ship, or installing features like a roller coaster, which Carnival is planning for the Carnival Mardi Gras, which the company plans to debut in 2020.

“We look at, for each of our brands, what about that brand resonates most with the guests that choose that brand,” he said. “And then we just keep trying to get better at that.”

Have you worked on a cruise ship? Do you have a story to share? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.