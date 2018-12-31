Here’s all the major tech we’re expecting at CES 2019, the biggest tech convention of the year

source CES 2019

The annual Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, kicks off in Las Vegas on January 8, 2019.

Business Insider will be attending this year’s showcase to see all of the latest cutting-edge technologies from companies around the world.

We’ve rounded up all of the major tech we’re expecting to see at CES 2019.

Artificial intelligence, everywhere

caption Artificial intelligence, or AI, was a huge trend in 2018. source CES 2019

Artificial intelligence is the next big wave for tech. The biggest companies in the world – Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and others – have already invested millions of dollars into creating robust systems that can solve complex problems, and in 2019, we’ll see smaller players introduce even more “smart” gadgets. At CES, expect to see AI powering gadgets you would and wouldn’t expect, everything from TVs to security cameras to even golf equipment.

5G is finally coming in 2019, and we’ll learn what that means exactly

caption Most carriers around the world are prepping their 5G launches in 2019. source CES 2019

People have been talking about 5G as the successor to 4G LTE for years now. But in 2019, most carriers around the globe will be piloting 5G programs of their own, so at CES, many of those companies will be emphasizing the capabilities and potential impact of 5G.

Much of what 5G promises relates to speed, like being able to stream videos instantly with no buffering or lag, or download large files in seconds. But at CES 2019, most of the major carriers have either speakers or panelists at the show (including CEOs from Verizon and AT&T), so expect to hear more specific rollout plans and hopefully some more futuristic applications.

Bigger, better, and wilder displays

caption The big, beautiful displays are a perennial hallmark of CES source CES 2019

Every year at CES, display makers like Samsung and LG one-up each other with bigger and wilder new screen technologies.

Over the years, we’ve seen 4K and 8K televisions in all shapes and sizes. Last year, Samsung unveiled a 146-inch TV called “The Wall.” LG, for its part, unveiled a display that can roll up like a poster – and LG plans to actually sell it! We’re expecting these two rival companies, and plenty of others, to push the envelope of display technologies at CES 2019.

Gaming galore

caption Video games are getting more realistic and immersive source CES 2019

Many companies are attending CES 2019 with the intention to make games bigger, better, and more immersive. Expect plenty of companies talking about new ways to experience games, including virtual and augmented reality, as well as new components to make playing easier and smoother, like new chips and accessories. Gaming laptops were also a big trend at CES 2018, so expect even more of them this year.

New gadgets for fitness and wellbeing

caption Gadgets to monitor your health are getting smaller and more accurate source CES 2019

There’s a real hunger for technology that makes you more aware of your health – just ask Apple or Fitbit. At CES 2019, we’re expecting to see new developments in fitness tech, like new and advanced sensors and special types of fabric to make fitness tracking even better. We’re also expecting to see a handful of sports-specific gadgets that can improve athletic performance. We’re hearing Samsung may unveil “smart shoes” at CES, for instance.

More futuristic, self-driving cars

caption CES is one of the best places to see the future of transportation source CES 2019

CES is always a great opportunity to see futuristic concept cars. But over the last few years, it’s also been an opportunity to see and even experience self-driving technology. Last year, Lyft and Aptiv drove attendees around in a self-driving car, but assuming the novelty has worn off, we’re expecting car companies to talk about self-driving tech but emphasize other futuristic features, like in-car entertainment. Hopefully we also get a glimpse of some of the flying cars in development!

Keynotes! Lots of keynotes!

caption What would CES be without a good keynote? source CES 2019

Plenty of smart, important people will be attending CES 2019, but only a select handful will appear as speakers or panelists.

Dr. I.P. Park, president and CTO of LG Electronics, will be talking about artificial intelligence during the CES pre-show keynote on Monday.

On Tuesday, IBM’s chairman, president, and CEO Ginny Rometty will talk about the relationship of AI, trust, and transparency.

Also on Tuesday, Verizon’s CEO Hans Vestberg will offer a preview of 5G, and explain its potential for transforming infrastructure, education, and more.

On Wednesday, Dr. Lisa Su, president and CEO of chip maker AMD, will talk about the challenges of building components for gaming and virtual reality.

Also on Wednesday, US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao will talk about the advent of self-driving vehicles and drones, and their impact on the public.

Other notable speakers and panelists making appearances include Aurora cofounder Chris Urmson, Mobileye president and CEO Amnon Shashua, AT&T CEO John Donovan, and Magic Leap CPO Omar Khan.

Check out the full list of speakers and panelists.

For these topics and everything in between, stay tuned to Business Insider. We’ll be reporting from the show floor that entire week in January.

caption The 2019 Consumer Electronics Show runs from January 8-11. source Getty/DAVID MCNEW

We’re expecting to see tons of new gadgets, including laptops, headphones, smartphones, drones, VR headsets, wireless earbuds, and much more. We’re also expecting quite a few surprises from the companies behind these electronics.

CES 2019 is like one big annual sneak peek at the future. So don’t miss out – you can follow all of our coverage right here.