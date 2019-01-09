17 of the wackiest photos from the biggest tech convention of the year

source Kyodo News/Getty Images

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas features more than 4,400 exhibitors showcasing the very latest in gizmos, gadgets, and doodads.

This year, more than 180,000 people are attending CES.

Some wacky technology has been on display thus far, including a Lamborghini-themed massage chair and cars with foldable legs.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the place where companies like LG, Samsung, and Sony show off their latest TVs, laptops, and other state-of-the-art high tech.

But it’s also the place where some of the weirdest and wildest gadgetry gets its time in the spotlight.

Lamborghini-themed massage chairs, cars with foldable legs, and Roomba-like lawn mowers are just a few of the bizarre products seen thus far at the world’s largest tech show.

Read more: Here’s all the major tech we’re expecting at CES 2019, the biggest tech convention of the year

Things haven’t quite escalated to the degree it hit last year, where a pole-dancing robot performed at a nearby gentleman’s club. But you never know – CES doesn’t end until Friday.

Here are the 17 wackiest photos from CES 2019 thus far:

LG unveils its futuristic Signature OLED TV that rolls-up with the press of a button.

source David Becker/Getty Images

The Bodyfriend LBF-750 is a Lamborghini-themed massage chair.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In John Deere’s debut at CES, the company showcased its connected combine harvester that it describes as an “intelligent factory on wheels.”

source Getty

JD.com shows off an augmented reality system which lets customers virtually try on clothing.

source Getty

Ganzin Technology’s eye tracking device hope to “unlock the potential of the eyes as the ultimate interface with the digital world.”

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Source: Ganzin

Hyundai showed off a concept car with foldable legs that allow it to navigate difficult terrain.

source Kyodo News/Getty Images

Impossible Foods showed off the Impossible Burger 2.0 — a new version of its veggie burger that’s intended to taste just like real meat. The new recipe is supposed to be even tastier, but just as healthy as the original.

source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The LG HomeBrew lets you brew beer from a pod.

source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Volo’s cordless hairdryer uses infrared radiant heat instead of hot air.

source David Becker/Getty Images

The Bread Bot is a fully automated bread-making machine that can turn out a loaf of bread every six minutes.

source Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Harley Davidson and Panasonic partnered for a new fully-electric motorcycle.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Clear Up device by Tivic Health Systems is a sinus pain reliever.

source Getty

The Imalac nurture nursing and pumping bra has attachable massage cups.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A robotic laundry folding machine by FoldiMate can fold a load of laundry in under four minutes.

source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Indego S+ autonomous lawn mower is like a Roomba, but for your grass.

Lovot is a robot companion with artificial intelligence that can ask for attention, shy away from people it’s not familiar with, and follow you around like a pet.

source Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Image

Apple doesn’t officially attend CES, but made its presence known at this years event with a massive billboard highlighting the iPhone’s privacy features. It was taken as a shot across the bow at Google, which sponsored the monorail below.

source David Becker/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

And because who could forget, here’s the pole-dancing robot from CES 2018.