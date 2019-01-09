17 of the wackiest photos from the biggest tech convention of the year

- source
- The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas features more than 4,400 exhibitors showcasing the very latest in gizmos, gadgets, and doodads.
- This year, more than 180,000 people are attending CES.
- Some wacky technology has been on display thus far, including a Lamborghini-themed massage chair and cars with foldable legs.
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the place where companies like LG, Samsung, and Sony show off their latest TVs, laptops, and other state-of-the-art high tech.
But it’s also the place where some of the weirdest and wildest gadgetry gets its time in the spotlight.
Lamborghini-themed massage chairs, cars with foldable legs, and Roomba-like lawn mowers are just a few of the bizarre products seen thus far at the world’s largest tech show.
Things haven’t quite escalated to the degree it hit last year, where a pole-dancing robot performed at a nearby gentleman’s club. But you never know – CES doesn’t end until Friday.
Here are the 17 wackiest photos from CES 2019 thus far:
LG unveils its futuristic Signature OLED TV that rolls-up with the press of a button.
The Bodyfriend LBF-750 is a Lamborghini-themed massage chair.
In John Deere’s debut at CES, the company showcased its connected combine harvester that it describes as an “intelligent factory on wheels.”
JD.com shows off an augmented reality system which lets customers virtually try on clothing.
Ganzin Technology’s eye tracking device hope to “unlock the potential of the eyes as the ultimate interface with the digital world.”
Hyundai showed off a concept car with foldable legs that allow it to navigate difficult terrain.
Impossible Foods showed off the Impossible Burger 2.0 — a new version of its veggie burger that’s intended to taste just like real meat. The new recipe is supposed to be even tastier, but just as healthy as the original.
The LG HomeBrew lets you brew beer from a pod.
Volo’s cordless hairdryer uses infrared radiant heat instead of hot air.
The Bread Bot is a fully automated bread-making machine that can turn out a loaf of bread every six minutes.
Harley Davidson and Panasonic partnered for a new fully-electric motorcycle.
The Clear Up device by Tivic Health Systems is a sinus pain reliever.
The Imalac nurture nursing and pumping bra has attachable massage cups.
A robotic laundry folding machine by FoldiMate can fold a load of laundry in under four minutes.
The Indego S+ autonomous lawn mower is like a Roomba, but for your grass.
Lovot is a robot companion with artificial intelligence that can ask for attention, shy away from people it’s not familiar with, and follow you around like a pet.
Apple doesn’t officially attend CES, but made its presence known at this years event with a massive billboard highlighting the iPhone’s privacy features. It was taken as a shot across the bow at Google, which sponsored the monorail below.
