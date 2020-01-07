20 of the coolest and wackiest photos from the biggest tech convention of the year

caption This headless kitten robot will wiggle its tail when you pet it. source David Becker/Getty Images

CES 2020 kicked off this week.

The annual consumer electronics show promises plenty of cool, futuristic, and wild technology from across the globe.

Here are some of the most absurd photos we’ve seen from the show so far.

CES 2020 has arrived, and with it comes the most futuristic, niche, or downright absurd technology from around the world.

The consumer electronics bonanza kicked off this week, and we’ve already seen some exciting devices, like LG’s super-cool rollable TV or TCL’s gorgeous new smartphones. But there have also been plenty of out-there products that are both head-scratching and hilarious – toilet paper delivery robot, anyone? – along with wild moments, like stormtroopers showing up at a news conference.

Here are some of the coolest and wackiest photos from CES 2020 so far.

Stormtroopers stalked through Panasonic’s news conference on Monday.

source Steve Marcus/Reuters

Gatebox, Japan’s answer to the Amazon Echo, showed off what it could do. The artificially intelligent voice assistant comes in the form of an animated character named Azuma Hikari who serves as a companion of sorts.

Source: Business Insider

Brandt Varner, LG’s head of product management for home appliances, showed off the “craft ice” its new LG Signature refrigerator can make.

source Steve Marcus/Reuters

Lovot, a companion robot made by Japanese robotics startup Groove X, zoomed around the show floor. The friendly looking robot starts at $3,000.

source Steve Marcus/Reuters

Source: TechCrunch

Here, a Lovot robot got a cuddle from an attendee.

A man demonstrated Motion Pillow, an anti-snore device that detects and analyzes snoring patterns. If it senses that you’re snoring, it’ll automatically inflate to change the angle of your head.

source Steve Marcus/Reuters

Source: Motion Pillow

Reachy, an open-source robot made by Pollen Robotics, is designed to be used for things like research and development, service, and customer experience.

source Steve Marcus/Reuters

Source: Pollen Robotics

Byton showed its all-electric M-Byte SUV, which features a 48-inch display inside and is coming to the US in 2021.

source Steve Marcus/Reuters

Source: Autoweek

A woman tested out Lumini Home, an AI mirror that provides skincare analysis, which is made by South Korean company Lulu Lab.

Lumi by Pampers displayed its diaper that comes with an activity sensor. The Bluetooth system lets you monitor your baby’s sleep patterns and track whether their diaper needs to be changed.

source Steve Marcus/Reuters

Source: Lumi by Pampers

LG demonstrated its Signature OLED R rollable TV, which rolls inside the speaker at the bottom when it’s not in use. The TV debuted at CES last year, but it’s finally going on sale in 2020 — with a reported $60,000 price tag.

Source: Business Insider

Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute demonstrated its MARS robot, or Mobile Arm Robot System. The autonomous robot is meant to be used for services like inventory checks or inspections.

source David Becker/Getty Images

Source: ITRI

Yukai Engineering showed off Qoobo, a therapy robot that looks like a headless cat and wiggles its tail when you pet it.

source David Becker/Getty Images

Source: Qoobo

For the third year running, Google built a massive booth outside of CES, complete with a colorful slide and a ball pit.

source Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images

Proctor & Gamble demonstrated Opte, a device that acts like real-life Photoshop: it automatically detects and conceals blemishes and age spots.

A woman tried out the YouCam makeup app, which uses facial mapping to virtually apply makeup to your face so you can try out different looks in real-time.

Source: Perfect

Robotics company Neofect displayed a smart glove that’s designed to help stroke patients throughout rehab.

Source: Neofect

Charmin introduced RollBot, a delivery robot that will bring you a new roll of toilet paper if you run out.

Source: Business Insider

Japanese company Langualess showed off its dog harness that lets you track your pet’s heart rate so you can tell how it’s feeling.

Source: Langualess

Bath appliance company Kohler displayed its Numi 2.0 “intelligent toilet,” a $9,000 toilet that’s motion-activated and self-cleaning, heats up, has Bluetooth speakers built in, and comes with its own touchscreen remote control.

Source: Kohler