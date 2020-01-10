These were some of the most extravagant TV concepts at CES, from a screen that unfurls from your ceiling to a rotating model inspired by smartphones

The biggest tech showcase of the year, CES, was in Las Vegas this week.

The show is the traditional venue for tech companies to show off new products, and introduce concepts that won’t make it to the market for a while.

This year, TVs could do way more than sit in a living room and look pretty. Companies showed off models that can bend, unfurl from the ceiling, roll out of a soundbar, and more.

Every year, tech professionals and fans eagerly await the new and sometimes wacky designs that emerge out of CES, the biggest tech showcase of the year.

This year, attendees got to see some particularly extravagant and expensive TVs. Some of them will be available to purchase, but many are just concepts that aren’t actually on the market. Still, the concepts give an idea of what might be coming in the next few years – plus, they’re just fun to look at.

Here are some of the flashiest TVs from CES 2020.

LG showed off a “rollable” TV that might cost a whopping $60,000.

Source: Business Insider

For the price of a year of tuition at a private university, this incredibly thin TV will recede into a small rectangular base that serves as a sound bar.

Source: Business Insider

The TV also has Alexa built-in, which can be used to play music or other commands, even when the TV is rolled up.

Source: Business Insider

The rollable model was first introduced at CES 2019, and LG hasn’t officially listed a price yet. But the head of global marketing told CNET it would start at $60,000.

Source: CNET

Check out the TV in action:

LG has been promoting TVs that roll up for a while now, but this year it introduced the first that rolls down from the ceiling.

LG’s roll-down OLED TV at #CES2020 has my attention. Watch this… pic.twitter.com/lg0ozCSDHq — Mark Spoonauer (@mspoonauer) January 7, 2020

The product hasn’t actually launched yet, but it’s an even sneakier way to hide your TV away when it’s not in use.

And here's a concept for a roll *down* OLED ???? pic.twitter.com/9xzkREZXqv — Karissa Bell (@karissabe) January 8, 2020

Source: Business Insider

They’re just concepts for now, but LG showed off TVs that bend on command, too.

Who’s ready for bendy TVs? LG Display is showing off TVs that can bend on command, it’s still a concept but it seems like a cool way to get a curved set when you want it and a regular flat OLED when you don’t #CES pic.twitter.com/IqxVp4qqOC — Karissa Bell (@karissabe) January 7, 2020

Samsung’s rotating Sero TV looks an overgrown smartphone, because it rotates between horizontal and vertical orientations, just like your phone.

Source: Business Insider

Samsung hasn’t said how much the 4K TV will cost yet …

… but it seems to be an attempt to attract younger buyers, who are used to interacting with media on their phones.

The Samsung Q950 is super-thin, with an almost 99% screen-to-body ratio, meaning there are barely any distracting edges or bezels.

Source: Business Insider

This impressive model is a mere 15 millimeters thick.

Source: Business Insider

LG imagined a plane cabin with OLED screens throughout, plus 65-inch personal TVs for first-class passengers.

Source: Business Insider

The displays, which curve along with shape of the cabin, are designed to help passengers “feel more openness in the narrow space of an enclosed cabin.”

Source: Business Insider

It’s just a concept so far, but the design would mean each first-class passenger gets a standard, living room sized TV.

Source: Business Insider

The TV screen could even replace windows for a better view.

