The 24 coolest vehicles we saw at CES 2020

- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
- There are a variety of electric, autonomous, and flying vehicles on display at this year’s edition of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
- Some are set for production, while others are speculative concepts.
- Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Jeep are among the brands that have brought vehicles to the conference.
Automakers have brought a variety of vehicles to this year’s edition of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, from electric SUVs and pickup trucks to electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.
Similar to those at last year’s CES, the vehicles on display this year have highlighted both speculative ideas and concrete plans for electrification and autonomy. Among the brands that have brought vehicles to the conference are Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Jeep.
These are the 24 coolest vehicles we saw at CES this year.
Sony Vision-S
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: Unknown
Rivian R1T
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: Second half of 2020
Bosch IoT Shuttle
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: Unknown
Ford Mustang Mach-E
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: Late 2020
Nissan Ariya Concept
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: Second half of 2021
Fisker Ocean
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: 2022
Audie e-tron Sportback quattro
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: 2020
Audi AI:ME
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: Unknown
Honda Augmented Driving Concept
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: Unknown
Bell Helicopter Bell Nexus 4EX
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: Mid-to-late 2020s
Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: Unknown
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: Unknown
Toyota e-Palette
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: 2020
Toyota LQ
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: Unknown
Jeep Compass 4xe
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: By 2022
Chrysler Airflow Vision
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: Unknown
Jeep Renegade 4xe
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: By 2022
Jeep Wrangler 4xe
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: By 2022
Hyundai Purpose Built Vehicle
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: Unknown
Hyundai S-A1
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: Unknown
Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: 2019 in Europe and Asia, 2021 in the US
Byton M-Byte
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: 2020 in China, 2021 in North America
Ford self-driving delivery van
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: 2021
Nissan electric ice cream van
- source
- Mark Matousek/Business Insider
Release date: Unknown