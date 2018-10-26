What we know about Cesar Sayoc Jr., the suspect arrested in connection with attempted mail bombings

caption Cesar Sayoc Jr. source Broward County

Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, has been identified as the suspect in connection with mail bombs sent to several high-ranking Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump this week.

Public records show that Sayoc has previously been arrested on charges including battery and shoplifting.

Authorities could be seen on Friday towing a white van covered in bumper stickers expressing support for Trump and Republican causes.

The Florida man arrested in connection with the explosives sent in the mail this week to several high-ranking Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump has been identified by law-enforcement officials as Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56.

Here’s what we know about the suspect so far.

He’s a registered Republican

Public records show that Sayoc has been registered as a Republican in Florida since at least March 2016 and that he voted in the 2016 presidential election.

The suspect lives in Florida but has ties to New York

Shortly after Sayoc was arrested on Friday morning in Plantation, Florida, multiple news outlets reported that he had ties to New York, where authorities found several of the mail bombs this week.

Public records list a previous residence for Sayoc at an address in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Mill Basin in 1987.

Public records show he has an extensive criminal history

Sayoc’s criminal history goes back to June 1992, when he was arrested in Florida, though the charges were not specified.

In subsequent years, he was arrested at least 10 other times, in North Carolina and Florida. Most of the charges are petty crimes like shoplifting, but he has previously been charged with battery, threatening to use a bomb, and illegally possessing anabolic steroids.

His record also shows several traffic infractions.

A van towed shortly after Sayoc’s arrest was covered with Trump bumper stickers

Shortly after Sayoc’s arrest, authorities in Plantation were seen towing a white van covered in pro-Republican and pro-Trump bumper stickers, including one that said “CNN Sucks.”

Law-enforcement officials have not confirmed whether the vehicle belongs to Sayoc.

source CNN

A Twitter account appearing to belong to him includes many pro-Trump posts

A Twitter profile using his first and middle name surfaced on Friday. Pictures posted by the account appear to match his mugshot, and a photo of bumper stickers on a vehicle appears to match the ones on the van towed on Friday.

Several posts express support for Trump and the Republican Party and criticism of Democratic candidates and donors, as well as news outlets.

Sayoc’s exact political ideology isn’t clear, as the sentences in the tweets are often incoherent. Several recent posts include only the phrase “Go Trump and Kanye.”

A woman on Twitter said that Sayoc had threatened her life on the website.

Rochelle Ritchie, a former press secretary for the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, said that she reported the account to Twitter but that the company determined “there was no violation of the Twitter Rules against abusive behavior.”

Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious. Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!! pic.twitter.com/xBY8FMbqnq — R O C H E L L E (@RochelleRitchie) October 26, 2018

He claims to be a Native American

Sayoc appears to claim Native American heritage, specifically as a Seminole indian.

Several tweets from the Twitter account linked to him describe claims of Seminole heritage, and one of the bumper stickers on the van towed in the case says “Native Americans for Trump.”

Public records also show that Sayoc is the president of “Proud Native American One Low Price Drycleaning Inc.” and the manager of “Native American Catering and Vending,” both based in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

However, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, one of the three federally-recognized Seminole tribes, released a statement on Friday saying they have found no evidence that Sayoc has ever been a member of employee.

DNA helped investigators track Sayoc down

At an afternoon press conference, FBI Director Chris Wray said that they were able to confirm that a fingerprint found on one of the packages sent to Rep. Maxine Waters was that of Sayoc.

Law enforcement officials also told CNN that they tracked Sayoc’s cell phone before he was arrested.

He faces up to 58 years in prison

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Friday that Sayoc faces five federal charges including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and other persons, threatening interstate communications, assaulting current and former federal officers.