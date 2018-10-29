Mail bombing suspect reportedly had a list of more than 100 targets

Cesar Sayoc Jr., the man accused of mailing potential explosives to critics of President Donald Trump, reportedly had a list of more than 100 potential targets.

Cesar Sayoc Jr., the man accused of mailing potential explosives to prominent public figures and critics of President Donald Trump, had a list of more than 100 potential targets, a senior law enforcement official told NBC News.

NBC reported that authorities would alert the political, entertainment, and media figures who were listed as targets by the 56-year-old man, who was arrested and charged Friday in connection to 13 explosive devices that were sent to CNN offices and prominent Democratic figures.

The report comes hours after authorities intercepted a suspicious package that was addressed to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters, which was the third in less than a week. Network president Jeff Zucker said in a statement there was “no imminent danger” to the headquarters.

Though it remains unclear who sent the package that arrived Monday morning, sources told NBC News that Sayoc could have mailed the package as late as Thursday night.

Authorities and the network have not released further official information. CNN Anchor Jim Scuitto tweeted a photo of the latest package and noted it looked similar to others that have been tied to Sayoc.

New: Package to CNN intercepted today similar to others sent by Sayoc. Image here: pic.twitter.com/aDPn9cNgGm — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 29, 2018

In a press conference Friday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the suspicious packages recovered by authorities were “not hoax devices” and warned of other packages that could surface, saying the investigation’s progress so far “does not mean we’re out of the woods.”