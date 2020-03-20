CFA exams in June are getting postponed until December at the earliest due to the coronavirus, and refunds won’t be issued

source Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com

The chartered financial analyst (CFA) exams in June will be postponed because of the coronavirus, said the CFA Institute, which administers the exams.

The earliest date for exams would be December 2020, it said.

The institute won’t be issuing refunds because it is rescheduling all participants, it said on its website.

Exams to become a chartered financial analyst (CFA) will be postponed from June to a later date because of the coronavirus, said the CFA Institute, which administers the exams.

The earliest date possible for the exams is December 2020, the institute said. The CFA Institute will not be issuing refunds, as it is rescheduling all participants for the June exams to a later date.

People registered to take the exams in June will be notified by May 8 about rescheduled dates.

“December 2020 will be the first available administration date for all three levels of the CFA Exam,” the institute said on its website. “Postponed candidates will have the option of at least one additional date todefer=”defer”to in 2021.”

Around 245,000 people were set to take the exam in June, the institute said in a statement.

“We have hundreds of thousands of candidates around the world, and we know how much time they have invested in preparation for the June exams,” said Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO of CFA Institute. “We thank our candidates for their patience as we all navigate this unprecedented public health crisis.”

The delay was first reported by the Institutional Investor.

The CFA Institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding case-by-case refunds for people who do not want to wait nine months to take the test, or for people who paid a higher charge because they registered later for the March date.