A CFL lineman celebrated a touchdown by chugging a real beer and smashing the can on his helmet

source ESPN

The Ottawa Redblacks defeated the Toronto Argonauts, 24-9, on Friday night.

Following one Redblacks touchdown run, offensive lineman Jon Gott ran to the fans, grabbed a beer from his girlfriend, and chugged it.

Gott drank the beer while still wearing his helmet and then smashed the can against it.

After the game, Gott said he had been contemplating the celebration for about five years and had to do it because it was the final regular-season game.

When asked about how the CFL might react to the stunt, he replied with a sly grin, “it was water, it was nothing though, it was just water.”

Here is the celebration, via ESPN. The full highlight and post-game interview can be seen below.