You can print anything on these Chaco sandals — I decided to use a picture of my cat

caption Popular outdoor shoe brand Chaco just released a new customizable tool so you can create your own designs on your favorite sandals. source Chaco

Chaco’s Print Shop lets you customize five popular sandal styles – the Z/1, Z/2, ZX/1, and ZX/2 for $130 each and the Flip for $80.

Every part of the shoe can be rendered in a wide range of colors or prints, and you can even print a picture of your choosing onto the rubber footbed.

It’s a fun addition to your sandal line-up, and thanks to Chaco’s historically beloved footwear, you already know the quality will be great.

Hi, I’m James.

I’m a guy who likes to go on outdoor adventures. And by adventures, I mean that I’ve paddled in Alaska and cycled across Mexico and around Vietnam. I shouted at a mountain lion once and I own a pocket knife that I actually use, like all the time.

I spend dozens of nights a year in a tent looking at pictures of my cats (and wife, if she isn’t with me) for a few minutes before I go to sleep. I’ve also watched cat videos in some of the most amazing and wild places on Earth. Okay, so the last one doesn’t fit the stereotype of an outdoors-y person, but stereotypes supress our individuality and individuality is something we should celebrate. I do that by wearing my favorite sandals – they have a very accurately rendered picture of my kitten and I re-enacting a famous scene from Disney’s The Lion King.

caption My Chaco sandals that feature me holding up my kitten. I love them. source James Stout/Business Insider

I was able to create them with Chaco’s new Print Shop line of customizable sandals, which allows you to print literally anything onto the sole, heel, and straps of its legendary sandals and flip flops. That’s why the next time I’m in the desert a million miles away from a cell signal, I won’t have to dig out my phone because I have my beloved cat sandals. There are much more tasteful pairs with landscapes, sunsets, ocean scenes, and trees, but every time I wake up and catch a glimpse of my shoes in my tent (aided by my choice of glow-in-the-dark buckles, no less), I’m literally a happy camper.

Don’t think that just because you can customize the sandals that they’re gimmicky. Chaco is the foremost name in watersports footwear for supportive, durable, and grippy sandals that are a staple for outdoors-y people. Chaco wearers even proudly show off their tan lines like a badge of honor. Don’t believe me? It’s so much of a thing that watersport magazine Oars wrote about it. If that’s not a mark of quality, I don’t know what is.

caption Chaco sandals are great for a variety of outdoors-y activities. source Chaco

Customizing your Chacos will require you to make some tough choices like choosing between the Z1 sandals without a toe strap or the Z2 model with the toe strap and obviously what photo to use or color combos you want. The Z2 will be more secure for your toes, but don’t overlook the sock compatibility that comes with the Z1 style. After a long day on the trail, there’s no shame in rocking socks and sandals around the campfire, or if you’re going to be in the water, the Z1s can keep expensive neoprene booties from sharp rocks. Either way, you won’t be disappointed with the adjustable fit, solid arch support, and well-built sole that grips wet rock and dry trails alike. I frequently hike in mine, especially when the weather is warm and I know I’ll be crossing rivers and streams that would leave my hiking boots soaked and my feet blistered.

What I can’t help you decide is what to put on your new sandals. The view from your favorite campsite? The beach you went on vacation as a kid? Your own face so nobody can steal your shoes? All excellent choices. Chaco also offers belts, bracelets, dog leashes, and collars in its custom line, which won’t make the decision-making process any easier but at least you can create a matching set. And that’s what this is all about – getting outside in great gear and expressing your individuality while you do it.