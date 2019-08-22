Teva vs. Chaco — here’s how the 2 popular sport sandals stack up

caption The author’s Chacos (left) and Tevas (right). source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Teva and Chaco are two wildly popular sport sandals in the outdoor community. They were both created by river guides who needed practical and comfortable footwear solutions that could stand up to the elements.

While both practical and comfortable, they differ in design, feel, price, and color selection. We compare these features on the Teva Hurricane XLT 2 Sandals and the Chaco Z/1 Classic Sandals, side by side.

Buy Tevas ($70) if y ou have flat or less arched feet, you don’t mind Velcro straps, and you want a softer footbed.

ou have flat or less arched feet, you don’t mind Velcro straps, and you want a softer footbed. Buy Chacos ($105) if you have high arches, like the look of the single-wrapped strap, and want a more “dry” feel. There are also more color and pattern options thanks to the customization feature.

Many great debates rage on in the world of consumer products. Apple or Samsung? Coke or Pepsi? Canon or Nikon?

If you’re looking at sport sandals, we know the big question on your mind is: Tevas or Chacos?

These popular outdoor sandals were both born out of necessity. In the 1980s, two river guides, one in Arizona and the other in Colorado, needed comfortable footwear solutions that would keep their shoes on their feet and prevent their feet from wrinkling into prunes every day.

They had these basic needs in common, but from there the river splits. The sandal designs they ultimately came up with look and feel quite different. We like and have covered both Teva and Chaco sandals, delving into their history, design, and impact on the fashion and outdoor industries.

Now, here’s a direct comparison that will let you easily decide which sandals are right for you.

We compared the Teva Hurricane XLT 2 Sandals and the Chaco Z/1 Classic Sandals on features like their strap system, footbed, arch design, and color selection in order to help you determine whether you’re Team Tevas or Team Chacos.

See how Teva sandals and Chaco sandals compare below:

Strap design and materials

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

An easy way to tell Tevas and Chacos apart are their strap designs. Teva straps line the sides of your feet while Chaco straps wrap across the tops of your feet.

Teva straps support the tops, sides, and ankles of your feet and have Velcro to allow for fit adjustments. They’re made from water-friendly, quick-drying webbing that’s made from polyester, nylon, and recycled PET.

Chaco straps include a buckle, criss cross each other, and are actually one long, continuous strap. This gives your feet the feeling of being wrapped. You adjust the fit at each part of the foot by pulling that area of the strap. They’re made from water-friendly, quick-drying polyester jacquard webbing.

Footbed materials and feel

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

The footbed is what your feet are in contact with all day as you wear these sandals. Here’s how the footbeds differ:

Tevas feel soft, smooth, and cushioned.

Chacos have a slightly textured footbed that feels more dry.

Midsole and arch design

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Depending on the shape of your feet and the level of support you want, you’ll like one brand more than the other.

Tevas have a lower arch and make you feel like you’re walking closer to the ground. I have fairly flat feet and found Tevas to be more comfortable than Chacos. The midsole is made from lightweight and flexible EVA foam, which feels cushioned and bouncy.

Chacos have a high arch, with a thicker midsole at the heel than Tevas. If your feet have high arches, they’ll be more comfortable in Chacos. The midsole is made from PU foam, which is a little heavier than EVA foam, but has a longer-lasting bounce.

Outsole

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

While the outsoles have different designs, both Tevas and Chacos provide strong traction, allowing you to walk across all types of terrain – smooth tile, rocky trails, slippery rocks, and more.

Weight

source Teva

Both shoes are excellent lightweight footwear options that won’t weigh you down as you trek miles and miles on your travels or hikes.

Tevas are lighter. One pair weighs 1 pound, 4 ounces.

Chacos are heavier. One pair weighs 1 pound, 5.2 ounces.

Color and pattern options

source Chaco/Instagram

Sport sandals, like all shoes, can be a reflection of your personal style. You’ll be able to choose from a variety of colors and patterns from each brand.

Tevas come in many neutral and bright colors, as well as prints. Some styles are part of limited-edition collections, but if you aren’t able to find the one you want on Teva’s website, you might have better luck checking another online retailer such as REI.

Chacos also come in many neutral and bright colors, as well as prints. The brand also features limited-edition collections. To ensure your pair never gets mixed up with another person’s, you can create a custom pair. This process lets you customize everything from the main strap to the logo badge. You can even upload your own image as a print or add embroidery.

The bottom line

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

After trying the sandals from Teva and Chaco, we’ve learned they’re both very comfortable and supportive. But you should use the following points to figure out which pair you should buy.

Buy Tevas if: You have flat or less arched feet, you don’t mind Velcro straps, and you want a softer footbed.

Tevas retail for $70, but you may be able to find them at lower prices at retailers such as Amazon and REI.

Shop the Teva Hurricane XLT 2 sandals (Men’s) here: Amazon | Teva | REI

Shop the Teva Hurricane XLT 2 sandals (Women’s) here: Amazon | Teva | REI

Buy Chacos if: You have high arches, like the look of the single-wrapped strap, and want a more “dry” feel. There are also more color and pattern options thanks to the customization feature.

Chacos are more expensive and retail for $105, but you may be able to find them at lower prices at retailers such as Amazon and REI.

Shop the Chaco Z/1 Classic sandals (Men’s) here: Amazon | Chaco | REI

Shop the Chaco Z/1 Classic sandals (Women’s) here: Amazon | Chaco | REI