Retired NFL star Chad Ochocinco left a $1,000 tip at a restaurant with a note saying, ‘Sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps’

On the first day restaurants re-opened in Dade County, Florida, former NFL wild receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson left a generous tip at a restaurant.
Johnson posted the photo to Twitter, showing he left a $1,000 tip on a $37.40 bill from a restaurant called Havana’s.
Johnson left a note on the bill that read, “Congrats on re-opening. Sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps.”
Proverbs 11:25 ???? pic.twitter.com/vSPoh1U1BQ
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 18, 2020
According to Florida news station WJXT, the server, Catalina Garces, is a Colombian immigrant and mother of two. Garces said she split the tip with her co-workers.
“Thank you, I love you, Ochocinco, my friend,” Garces told WJXT.
According to the news station, Johnson is a regular at the restaurant and has a favorite dish the restaurant makes for him. He apparently told the restaurant he couldn’t wait for them to re-open.
