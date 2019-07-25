These 10 chains bring in the most money per restaurant in America

caption A single location of The Capital Grille brings in almost $8 million a year. source Capital Grille / Yelp

A single location of some of America’s favorite chains can bring in millions of dollars a year.

Chains including Mastro’s Steakhouse, The Capital Grille, and the Rainforest Café topped Nation’s Restaurant News’ analysis of brands with the highest average unit volume.

Read on for a ranking of the top 10 chains with the highest average sales per location in America.

One of the best ways to see which chains are thriving is not simply looking at sales, but also inspecting exactly how much money each location makes.

Heavy hitters like Mastro’s Steakhouse/Ocean Club and The Capital Grille ranked highly on Nation’s Restaurant News’ analysis of chains with the highest average unit volume. However, some of the chains that bring in millions of dollars per location every year might not be what customers expect.

Here are the chains with the highest average sales per location in America.

10. The Capital Grille/Burger

source Capital Grille/Yelp

Estimated average sales per unit in 2018: $7.97 million

9. Maggiano’s Little Italy

source Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

Estimated average sales per unit in 2018: $8.07 million

8. Yard House

source Brian Brainerd/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Estimated average sales per unit in 2018: $8.14 million

7. Portillo’s

Estimated average sales per unit in 2018: $8.48 million

6. Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant

source Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant

Estimated average sales per unit in 2018: $8.69 million

5. Rainforest Cafe

Estimated average sales per unit in 2018: $9.1 million

4. The Cheesecake Factory

source Yelp

Estimated average sales per unit in 2018: $10.64 million

3. Dave & Buster’s

source Yelp

Estimated average sales per unit in 2018: $11.21 million

2. Del Frisco’s

source Del Frisco’s

Estimated average sales per unit in 2018: $12.62 million

1. Mastro’s Steakhouse/Ocean Club

source Mastro’s

Estimated average sales per unit in 2018: $14.2 million