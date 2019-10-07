Chairman of Asia Blockchain Industry Research Institute Mr. Chen Bohui featured as blockchain KOL by SunTV

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 October 2019 – Mr. Chen Bohui, Chairman of Asia Blockchain Industry Institute and a leading blockchain KOL, was interviewed by SunTV blockchain channel in Hong Kong. Mr. Chen said: “I am honored to be invited by TideiSun Group’s iSunOne to talk about the development of blockchain in Singapore and in Asia. The Singapore government is very supportive of the development of fintech and digital economy. Members of our research institute were expressed at iSunOne’s effort in building a real-life blockchain application focusing on crypto payment.” In September, iSunOne was awarded “The Most Promising Blockchain Application of 2019” by Asia Blockchain Industry Research Institute.









(Left：Mr. Chen Bohui, Chairman of Asia Blockchain Industry Institute； Right：Ms. Joan Lee, Guest host, Managing Director of CK Global Properties)

Singapore is the world’s fourth largest financial center, after New York, London and Hong Kong. It provides financial institutions with a convenient business environment, excellent infrastructure, competitive cost advantages, highly skilled and international labor resources. Founded in Singapore, Asia Blockchain Industry Research Institute focuses on blockchain industry research, innovation and nurturing real-life applications, supporting transformation of traditional industries and development of digital economy. Mr. Chen also holds several other titles. He is a doctoral candidate in Political Science at the University of International Business and Economics, member of the expert committee at the Committee of Industry Reform and Enterprise Development of China Society of Economic Reform, standing director of China Leadership Expert Council, member of the expert committee of China Intelligent Manufacturing Society, member of China Mobile Communications Association Blockchain Committee, senior advisor on blockchain technology and industry development at Nanjing Gulou High-tech Industrial Development Zone, visiting professor at Shanxi Agricultural University College of Economics and Management. Mr. Chen has ample experience in marketing strategy and operations management, with unique insight into cross-border mergers and acquisitions and investment in the digital economy. Over the years, he has been committed to promoting the development of the digital economy in Asia as well as the cooperation between China and Singapore in trade, finance, science and technology, culture and other related fields. He has a profound understanding of the development and policy trends of the global digital economy industry.

Download interview images here: https://share.weiyun.com/5Jlcmar





About iSunOne

iSunOne is a global financial services platform built on the blockchain. Combining safety and privacy, iSunOne provides a range of services including encrypted messaging, exchange, asset management, and digital banking etc. iSunOne debit card service provides a seamless online and offline payment experience for more than 150,000 users worldwide. Download the APP now for free via Google Play、Apple Store or https://isun.one/.

Follow social media channels below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iSunOne/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iSunOneOfficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/isunone/

Telegram group: https://t.me/iSun_Community

To become a global partner of iSunOne Debit Card, please visit https://isun.one/contact.





About Asia Blockchain Industry Institute

Asia Blockchain Industry Institute is a registered company in Singapore, jointly established by leading figures in capital ventures, committed to the study, development, and innovation of Blockchain Industry in Asia. Asia Blockchain Industry Institute sets its vision on its global stage, and forms partnership with renowned international investment institutes and expert consultants in different fields. It strives to grow into a leading, demand-oriented inclusive and progressive new capital venturing platform.