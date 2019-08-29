The group stage for the Champions League is set, and there is a clear ‘group of death’

caption Lionel Messi. source David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

The draw for the group stage of the 2019-20 Champions League is officially set.

Group F is the clear “group of death” of the tournament, with three powerhouses – Barcelona, Dortmund, and Inter Milan – battling it out for two spots in the knockout stage.

Group H will be one to watch for American fans, as USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah will go head-to-head during the opening matches of the competition.

On Thursday, 32 teams from around the world found out where’d they match up in the group stage of the biggest tournament in club soccer.

Defending champions Liverpool wound up in Group E alongside Napoli, Salzburg, Genk, while Tottenham, the runners-up of 2019, will play out of Group B against Bayern Munich, Olympiacos, and Crvena Zvezda.

As soon as the draw was set, it was clear that Group F would be dubbed the “group of death” of the tournament, with three powerhouses – Barcelona, Dortmund, and Inter Milan – battling it out for two spots available in the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Group H will be one to watch for American fans, as Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Lille’s Timothy Weah will go head-to-head during the opening matches of the stage.

The group stage kicks off with matches on September 17th, with each team playing a home-and-home round robin against their group, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stage.

You can check out the entire Champions League draw below.

Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray

caption Kylian Mbappe of PSG. source Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images

Group B: Bayern, Tottenham, Olympiacos, Crvena zvezda

caption Robert Lewandowski of Bayern. source TF-Images/Getty Images

Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta

caption Sergio Aguero of Manchester City. source Marc Atkins/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Group D: Juventus, Atletico, Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moskva

caption Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus. source Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Salzburg, Genk

caption Mohamed Salah of Liverpool. source John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Group F: Barcelona, Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Praha

caption Lionel Messi of Barcelona. source David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Group G: Zenit, Benfica, Lyon, Leipzig

caption Artem Dzyuba of Zenit. source Igor Russak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille OSC

caption Christian Pulisic of Chelsea. source KRUGFOTO/AFP/Getty Images

