Chance the Rapper says that Offset encouraged him to get married after tying the knot with Cardi B

- Chance the Rapper revealed in a new interview that rapper and member of the group Migos Offset encouraged him to get married.
- Chance appeared on “The Ellen Show” Thursday with rapper T.I. and singer Cardi B to promote their new hip-hop talent show, “Rhythm + Flow.”
- But after she asked about Cardi B’s relationship with Offset, Ellen revealed that the rapper had actually encouraged Chance to tie the knot, something the “Cocoa Butter Kisses” rapper confirmed.
- “I was at Coachella when [Cardi B] performed – this was two years ago – and I met [Offset],” Chance revealed.
- “He had a party – we went to French Montana’s house, we were all in the backyard, and he pulled me to the side, and he told me that you guys [Cardi B and Offset] had just gotten married,” Chance said while speaking to Cardi and host Ellen DeGeneres.
- “He was like, ‘You need to take care of business,'” the rapper continued. “And yeah. I came back home and I proposed two months later.”
- Cardi was moved by Chance’s story, and called the whole thing “beautiful.”
- Chance and his wife, Kristen Corley, tied the knot in March, and have two children together.
