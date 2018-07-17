Chance the Rapper says he’s releasing a new album this week

Chance the Rapper told The Chicago Tribune that he’s releasing a new album this week.

Chance the Rapper told The Chicago Tribune in a profile published on Monday that he’s planning to release a new album by the end of this week.

The 25-year-old rapper gave no further detail about the new album, his fourth solo release, other than saying, “It’s going to come out just in time for the Special Olympics,” which takes place on Saturday.

His last album, 2016’s “Coloring Book,” became the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy Award in 2017. It was his third streaming-only release.

In the Tribune profile, Chance didn’t address how exactly he plans to distribute his new album, but he did say: “I’ve never been against selling music.”

“Music has value,” he told the paper. “I put my music out there for free because I wanted people to see and notice it as a beacon for what I’m doing, in terms of how unorthodox I wanted my approach and my delivery of each piece of music to be.”

Chance went on to discuss the previously reported news that he’s also working on a new album with Kanye West, a project that began when Chance visited the Wyoming studio where West produced a string of five albums that were all released in June.

“We’re up in the mountains around these wild animals – it’s very different out there – and we got some music done, and then he asked me if he could do an album with me,” Chance said. “I don’t know of a timeline on it yet, the trajectory of it, but he’s coming here to work on it some more. We’ve just started making it, but I don’t want to manipulate the situation and impose any time frame, because that can hinder you.”

Watch the video for his 2016 single “No Problems” below: