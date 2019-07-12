Still on the loose, Chicago voted to name an escaped alligator ‘Chance the Snapper’

caption Who wore it better? source Getty/Amazon

A 4-foot-long alligator was spotted in Chicago’s Humboldt Park Lagoon on Tuesday, police said.

The animal has since evaded capture.

In the time since, the gator has been given a name: Chance the Snapper, in reference to hometown musician Chance the Rapper.

Parody accounts for the animal have also popped up.

But Alligator Bob, a volunteer with the Chicago Herpetological Society, warns the Chicago Sun-Times that if The Snapper isn’t caught soon things could become dangerous.

But since the reptile was first spotted swimming, people have taken to it.

In fact, they’ve even named it. Block Club Chicago, which has been reporting on the animal, said they put it to a vote and the animal’s name is none other than “Chance the Snapper.” Yes, the animal has been named after Chance the Rapper, the musician who hails from Chicago.

Chicago: #GATORWATCH2K19 continues! When the gator is rescued, it needs a name! The person who picks the winning name will get prizes from @RevBrewChicago, @BlockClubCHI + MORE! Reply to this tweet with your pick. We'll create polls throughout the day and declare a winner @ 5! pic.twitter.com/LKplZ5eSL6 — Block Club Chicago (@BlockClubCHI) July 10, 2019

It didn’t take long for the first Chance to catch wind of his namesake. On Wednesday he tweeted “Just landed and found out I gotta alligator,” he said.

Just landed and found out I gotta alligator — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) July 10, 2019

And it’s not just Chance (the Rapper) taking notice of Chance (the Snapper). Several parody accounts have popped up on Twitter personifying the gator.

There’s Chance The Snapper – The Humboldt Gator, the “official rival of Alligator Bob.”

Ya know what? Screw it. I’m going to rainforest cafe tonight and give those tourists their money’s worth. This is how we do it in Chicago. — Chance The Snapper – The Humboldt Gator (@ChanceDeSnapper) July 10, 2019

Okay kids, it’s getting dark but I have my to-do list:

1. Avoid nets

2. Avoid cages

3. Avoid the brown line — Chance The Snapper – The Humboldt Gator (@ChanceDeSnapper) July 10, 2019

Look, it's embarrassing, but the only reason I'm still in the water is because I'm looking for my Lyft Scooter. I took a wrong turn, and boom, here we are. — Chance The Snapper – The Humboldt Gator (@ChanceDeSnapper) July 9, 2019

And Humboldt Park Gator.

Hey Gator Bob! pic.twitter.com/OEnfcGvDjM — Humboldt Park Gator (@ParkGator) July 10, 2019

All this attention has me feeling some type of way pic.twitter.com/WiTI5KK6Ud — Humboldt Park Gator (@ParkGator) July 10, 2019

Bring me the rich. I WILL EAT THE RICH!!! — Humboldt Park Gator (@ParkGator) July 10, 2019

But Alligator Bob, a target of memes and an expert volunteer with the Chicago Herpetological Society, warned the Chicago Sun-Times that this might not be a laughing matter, after all.

“This animal is safe right now – we are hoping,” said Bob, who declined to provide his last name. “But if we lose him when we try to get him in the trap, he’s going to be one vicious animal; he’s going to do anything he can because he’s never been trapped before.”

Bob has been patrolling the lake in a canoe in an attempt to locate the animal. Baiting traps have been set up with food like fish and chicken in attempts to lure the animal into a cage, according to ABC 7. Alligator Bob told the Sun-Times that a drone has been involved in the search for the alligator.

Alligators, it should be stated, are not native to Illinois. It’s not entirely clear how this one ended up there.

“If this is a pet alligator, it was probably kept in an aquarium and released” Jenny Schlueter, a spokeswoman for Chicago Animal Care and Control, told the Chicago Sun-Times earlier this week.

This isn’t the first time an alligator has been found in the Chicago area. In October 2018, a kayaker spotted a 4-foot-long alligator in Lake Michigan with its mouth taped shut.