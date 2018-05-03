Chances for US-China trade breakthrough seen slim in Beijing talks

A breakthrough deal to fundamentally change China’s economic policies is viewed as highly unlikely. Reuters

WASHINGTON/BEIJING – The most likely outcome for tense U.S.-China trade talks launching on Thursday (May 3) is an agreement to keep talking, with U.S. President Donald Trump maintaining his threat to press ahead with punitive tariffs on Chinese goods, trade experts say.

A breakthrough deal to fundamentally change China’s economic policies is viewed as highly unlikely, though a package of short-term Chinese measures could delay a U.S. tariff decision.

The discussions, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, are expected to cover a wide range of U.S. complaints about China’s trade practices, from allegations of forced technology transfers to state subsidies for technology development.

“This is going to be a series of relatively brief meetings with little pre-meeting planning on either side,” said Scott Kennedy, head of China studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“I think the goal from the American side is to get this conversation back on track from both sides talking past each other to China really understanding that the American concerns are genuine,” he added.

China’s Commerce Ministry described the meeting with Liu, President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser, as allowing the governments to “exchange views” on issues of mutual concern about Sino-U.S. trade and business ties.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who also are part of the U.S. delegation, on Tuesday both downplayed expectations for a major deal.

A Chinese government official warned that Beijing will not negotiate on its core interests nor accept preconditions on any issues, including its “Made in China 2025” program to upgrade its domestic manufacturing base with more advanced products.

The first round of $50 billion in threatened tariffs under USTR’s “Section 301” intellectual property probe focused heavily on technology products benefiting from the 2025 program. The U.S. tariffs could go into effect in June following the completion of a 60-day consultation period, but USTR has kept its activation plans vague.

China, which denies it coerces technology transfers, has threatened retaliation in equal measure, including tariffs on U.S. soybeans and aircraft.

“In the event of a trade war, we have a much greater ability to endure (the consequences) than the U.S.,” the Chinese official said.

