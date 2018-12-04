This one graphic shows how much more diverse the House of Representatives will become in January

By
Grace Panetta, Samantha Lee, Business Insider US
-

  • The 116th Congress will be sworn into office on Jan. 3rd – and the incoming House of Representatives is shaping up to be the most diverse House in history.

  • There will be more women, women of color, openly LGBT members, and millennials serving in the House than ever before. Those gains in representation, however, are largely concentrated among Democrats.
  • See how the demographics of the House will change in January with our interactive graphic.

The 2018 midterms saw historic gains in Congressional representation for women, people of color, LGBTQ+, and younger candidates – with the vast majority of those gains coming from Democratic candidates.

A record 103 women were elected to serve in the 116th House, an increase of 22% over the 84 women who served in the 115th House. Combined with five new female Senators and ten female Senators not up for re-election, a total of 131 women will serve in the 116th Congress.