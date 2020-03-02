Changes to the Board of Management of CHG-MERIDIAN: Ulrich Bergmann Appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

WEINGARTEN, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – March 2, 2020 – A personnel change has taken place on the Board of Management of the international technology manager and financial service provider CHG-MERIDIAN AG: 45-year-old Ulrich Bergmann has taken on the role of CFO with effect from March 2, 2020. He succeeds Joachim Schulz, who – after 23 years of service – left the company at his own request on December 31, 2019. Since the departure of Joachim Schulz, Dr. Mathias Wagner, Chairman of the Board of Management, had been acting as interim CFO.









Ulrich Bergmann, new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of internationally active CHG-MERIDIAN Group





Ulrich Bergmann was appointed Chief Representative for CHG-MERIDIAN on March 1, 2019 and was responsible for all finance matters outside Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in his position as Finance Director International. He brings extensive relevant experience to his new role at CHG-MERIDIAN, having been a specialist consultant for banks and leasing companies for more than eight years as a partner at the auditing firm KPMG AG. Bergmann has a degree in business administration and worked for KPMG AG as an auditor.





Now, he will serve as one of four members of the Board of Management of the international CHG-MERIDIAN, alongside the Chairman of the Board of Management, Dr. Mathias Wagner, the Chief Sales Officer, Frank Kottmann, and the Chief Information Officer, Oliver Schorer.





Supervisory Board and Board of Management support succession plan

“Ulrich Bergmann is highly qualified for the role of CFO and I am delighted that he has agreed to take it on. He will be a very valuable addition to the Board of Management and will continue to promote the positive development of CHG-MERIDIAN,” says Jürgen Mossakowski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CHG-MERIDIAN.





“We look forward to collaborating with Ulrich Bergmann on the Board of Management. He will help us to work even more efficiently in the future and will implement suitable measures to contribute to the continued profitable and sustainable growth our business,” says Dr. Mathias Wagner, Chairman of the Board of Management of CHG-MERIDIAN.





Further information can be found at www.chg-meridian.com