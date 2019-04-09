Changi Airport Group and SIA are among top 75 employers Singaporeans want to work for – here’s who else made the list

The Straits Times

Changi Airport Group and Singapore Airlines (SIA) are once again among the most attractive employers in Singapore, according to Randstad Singapore’s initial result release of its 2019 Employer Brand Research.

The human resources consultancy said in a statement on Tuesday (April 9) that the two companies were among the top 75 most attractive employers in Singapore, based on its annual research.

Due to be announced on May 9, the eighth Employer Brand Awards given out by the company takes into account survey responses of over 2,500 employees and job seekers here.

According to Randstad, the study measures brand awareness and brand attractiveness of each commercial company, and ratings were given for metrics such as work-life balance, financial health and career progression opportunities.

In 2018, Changi Airport Group was named at the top of the list while Singapore Airlines came in second. Both are regulars on the list, with Changi ranked in the top three for five consecutive years, including first place in 2018 and 2016. Singapore Airlines was in the hall of fame from 2015 to 2017, and ranked first from 2012-2014.

Other Singapore companies on the 2019 list include UOB, SingPost, CapitaLand, Singtel, PSA International, Breadtalk Group, DBS, NTUC Fairprice, NTUC Income, OCBC Bank, Sheng Shiong, Singapore Press Holdings, Sembcorp, StarHub, ST Engineering, Surbana Jurong and others.

Newcomers on the list include Alibaba Group, Accor Hotels, Nestle, Prudential and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Here is the full list of Randstad’s 75 Most Attractive Commercial Companies in 2019 (in alphabetical order):