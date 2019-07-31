Changi is now selling duty-free alcohol online – and each person can buy up to 40 bottles per day

The dedicated site sells duty-free wine from S$25 and sake from S$30 – the same prices travellers would pay at a duty-free store in the airport after clearing immigration. The Straits Times

Are you the sort to pick up duty-free booze from the airport after every holiday?

Good news: you can now get that cheaper alcohol even if you’re not travelling – and have it delivered to your doorstep, too.

Singapore consumers looking to purchase GST and duty-free alcohol can now buy it off a special site: iShopChangiWines.com.

The site, which was launched on Tuesday (July 30) by Changi Airport and Hong-Kong-based retailer DFS Group, is selling over 140 types of wine, champagne and sake.

Prices for wine start from S$25, while prices of sake start from S$30.

DFS said these were the three most popular product categories in its stores.

Among the exclusive items available on the site are Domaines Barons de Rothschild Reserve Pauillac (left, S$99) and Champagne Cuvee Carbon Rose (right, S$499). iShopChangiWines.com

Each customer can buy a maximum of 30 liters (about 40 bottles) of alcohol per day, the companies said in a joint statement.

Free delivery of the products is available for those who spend over S$150, while those who spend under that amount will have to collect their purchases from Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 Arrival Hall.

The statement added that these cheaper bulk alcohol purchases could help cut costs at weddings, parties, and corporate dinners.

Those keen to purchase must set up a new account on the site, and cannot use their existing iShopChangi.com account. However, they can still earn Changi rewards points from their purchases.

The site will also need buyers’ personal information in order to make a purchase, as only those aged 18 and above are allowed to buy alcohol.

First-time buyers can make use of a feature on the site where a wine connoisseur will recommend products based on customers’ tastes.

