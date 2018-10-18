Changsha IFS Redefines the Value of Blending Art and Commerce

CHANGSHA, CHINA – Media OutReach – October 18, 2018 – Since its grand opening in May 2018, Changsha IFS has been bringing an innovative blend of art and commerce to both art connoisseurs and hobbyists, while injecting new impetus in the central China region for further business development. The vast array of Changsha IFS’s art collaborations, from famous artists such as Kaws, Tom Claassen, Steven Harrington, to displaying the latest masterpiece of the OCUBO art studio, has fostered stronger and more sustainable ties between the art and commercial sector.









Such a cross-sector integration utilizes various commerce and business channels to bring modern art closer to the daily lives of the public. In addition, it is a win-win collaboration to the artists who, on one hand, can establish meaningful and deeper interactions with multiple stakeholders, and on the other, make themselves and their work known to the public by displaying their creations.

Another Changsha IFS exhibition of art, technology, design and audience-interaction

As the icon of fashion, art and commerce in the central China region, Changsha IFS has partnered with OCUBO, an art studio based in Portugal, and Tom Claassen, a world-known sculptor from Dutch, on a boundary-breaking project which integrates art, science and design exclusive to Changsha — the Tom Claassen Rabbit 3D-projection interactive device. Blending Classen’s signature rabbit design elements with the 3D-projected-interaction technology, the cross-sector artwork brings a spectacular visual performance both day and night time. As the night falls, it is a device that utilizes light effects to create unique visual experiences. While in daytime, it is a spectacular piece of sculpture with profound aesthetic value, a view to admire in the city.

As its debut showcase in China, OCUBO has applied multi-media technology in the 3D-projection device, engaging its audiences on a wider and deeper level. In addition to admiring one of Claassen’s masterpiece, the audiences can now create their very own Tom Claassen Rabbit sculptures by harnessing light effects and colours projected from the device, and have a taste of working with cross-sector artists.

Staying true to its founding mission, OCUBO committing to bringing art to the public Sphere

Founders of OCUBO – Carole Purnelle and Nuno Maya studied at the same university. They started OCUBO with the aim to bring art into the public sphere where people can participate in the process of art creations and hence, be inspired by the beauty of art. It was with this belief that Purnelle and Maya designed and had their interactive devices displayed at iconic architectures at Taipei, Macau, Singapore, Portugal, Finland, and more.

The preparation of showcasing the Tom Claassen Rabbit 3D-projection interactive device in Changsha has taken Carlos, contracted artist of OCUBO, and his team on a culture journey which they conducted deep-level research on the culture and humanities of the city before deciding to proceed to the exhibition. “Changsha is a very prosperous and busy city”, Carlos described, “Here you can see people still dining out at three o’clock in the morning. People here are just like the city’s light. They barely sleep. Changsha is the place where I had my first chili and crawfish in life and became a fan. All these elements are the inspirations of my work and I hope the audience can connect with them via the 3D device.”

Mr Zhan Zhu and Ms. Chen Sisi, curators of the exhibition, remarked that, “OCUBO wanted to highlight 3D-interaction design for this exhibition. IFS is the landmark of Hunan. It is more than merely a shopping mall and is gradually reshaping Hunan people’s views and lifestyle. We want the exhibition to introduce a new modern form of art for the city. Yet at the same time, it needs to be about communicating to the public, emphasizing the unique connection between art and people.”

Integrating art and culture to commercial icons, realizing the unique value of sculpture art

According to the China National Bureau of Statistics, in 2017, the GDP of the top 20 cities in China exceeded USD 10,000, with Changsha as one of top 20s, along with Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqinq, Qingdao, Nanjing and other tier-1 cities. When the GDP of a city exceeds USD 6000, consumers, post-80s, 90s and 00s in particular, tend to have a stronger demand on art and culture. It is therefore essential for enterprises and real estate developers to differentiate themselves by delivering one-of-a-kind experience which echoes with the culture and humanities of its clients so as to better attend to the emerging yet booming market need.

Among all types of art, public art is the most relatable to the public and as business thrives, more public art projects ten to be created. For instance, the work of Tom Classen, the designer of the Changsha IFS rabbit sculpture, is showcased around, not in private properties, but public venues around the world and has garnered wide attention from the news and art sector. Back to the artist’s homeland, almost everyone has stumbled across Classen’s family of elephants along the A6 motorway in Almere. These elephant sculptures not alone bring colour to the local’s lives, but also economic benefits to the art circuit and the artist himself.

From “KAWS: SEEING/WATCHIN”, the Tom Claassen’s Rabbit to the 3D-projection interactive device of OCUBO, the exhibition of Changsha IFS has demonstrated uniqueness, depth and audience-artwork interaction, all of which cements the reputation of Changsha IFS as the icon of culture and fashion in the central China region.