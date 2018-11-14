Channing Tatum had great things to say about Jessie J after attending her concert — and now people believe he’s made their relationship official

caption Channing Tatum and Jessie J are reportedly dating. source Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards and Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Channing Tatum attended British singer Jessie J’s concert in England on Tuesday.

The actor praised her performance online writing: “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

Fans think Tatum made their reported relationship official by publicly gushing over her.

Channing Tatum gushed over Jessie J’s recent performance, and fans think he’s confirming their relationship.

On Tuesday night, Jessie J sang in England as part of her “R.O.S.E” tour. Tatum, who was in the audience and seated not too far from the singer’s mother, took to social media to share kind words about Jessie J.

He wrote: “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow. pic.twitter.com/9aK3bNebrn — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 14, 2018

The “22 Jump Street” star also shared an additional post from the concert on his Instagram story with the caption: “She went off tonight!”

caption Channing Tatum attended Jessie J’s England concert. source Channing Tatum/Instagram

Read more: It appears that Channing Tatum and Jessie J are dating – here’s everything we know

After seeing the posts, fans became convinced that Tatum was making their relationship official.

Many were quick to tell Tatum that he was “in love,” while others agreed with him and said that Jessie J is a talented singer.

You are gushing and in love — Josie M. (@jMacj1967) November 14, 2018

super incredible I’ve seen her now 18 times and I have got to say last night was prob one of my favs I loved every second !! And I’m happy for you both experiencing the tour together and can see if your dating or not your making her happy and that’s all I want for my idol. ❤️ — Nicola (@JJJJessieJFan) November 14, 2018

I love your support to her. She is such a Darling. Her voice is incredibly Wow! I heard lots of kindness of this Woman. You are lucky Man! All the Best!

Plus I love the fact you both have a Bright Purple colour Personality, and this is a Fated Past Relationship. You are destined! — Heartbeat_khimmy (@KimSorCas1) November 14, 2018

I wish you both lots of happy times together x — Emma (@Emma92599440) November 14, 2018

THE BEST COUPLE — Amanda Souza (@pdmchamadenaja) November 14, 2018

Soo happy that your enjoying the company of our fellow Beautiful Brit Babe ,maybe those reports are true after all ,wishing you both all the happiness ????????????❤️???????? — Melanie Walton (@waltonmelanie8) November 14, 2018

we get it y’all are dating — cinthia???? (@wowcinthia) November 14, 2018

u in LOVE ❤️???? — Zan Đoyle (@ZanDoyle) November 14, 2018

Since the two stars’ reported relationship was revealed in early October, Tatum and Jessie J have been spotted supporting each other at several events.

Jessie J was recently photographed leaving the opening night of “Magic Mike Live,” a show that was directed by Tatum. The “Logan Lucky” star also reportedly attended previous Jessie J concerts.

“Channing is her biggest fan,” a source told People. “He flies all over the US to attend her concerts.”

It’s unclear how or when Tatum and the “Domino” singer met, but the two shared the stage at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards. During the show, Jessie J and Mark Wahlberg presented the 38-year-old with the award for best comedic performance.

In September, “E! News” also reported that Tatum and ex-wife Dewan were both “casually dating” other people since revealing their decision to “lovingly” separate in early April.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.