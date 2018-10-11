It appears that Channing Tatum and Jessie J are dating — here’s everything we know

caption Channing Tatum and Jessie J are reportedly dating. source David Livingston/Getty Images and Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J are in a relationship.

A source told People that the romance is “very new” for the two stars, while an unnamed individual told “E! News” that “they’ve been hanging out a lot lately and he’s excited about seeing her.”

It’s unclear how or when Tatum and Jessie J met, but they were seen sharing the stage at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, where the “22 Jump Street” star won the award for best comedic performance.

Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J are reportedly dating – and they’re the latest pairing that has taken fans by surprise.

On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that Tatum and singer Jessie J are in a relationship. Additionally, an unnamed source told People that the romance is “very new” for the two stars.

According to Us Weekly, the “Magic Mike” actor was seen at the singer’s recent Seattle and Salt Lake City concerts. The British star is currently touring the United States as part of her “R.O.S.E Tour.”

“They’ve been hanging out a lot lately and he’s excited about seeing her,” a source told “E! News. “She’s on the road, but he is very interested in getting to know her and doesn’t mind tagging along.”

The source added that Tatum, who split with wife of nine years, Jenna Dewan, earlier this year, is “making a lot of effort and wants to spend as much time with her as he can. He’s having fun with it and seeing where it goes. He’s known her for a while and always thought she was very talented.”

Recently, a Twitter user who works at a mini golf course posted that Tatum and Jessie J “came in to play a round.” The person added that they were accompanied by “a body guard and a few other people.”

It’s unclear how or when Tatum and the “Domino” singer met, but fans might recall that the two shared the stage at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards. During the show, Jessie J and Mark Wahlberg presented the 38-year-old with the award for best comedic performance.

In September, “E! News” also reported that Tatum and Dewan were both “casually dating” other people since revealing their decision to “lovingly” separate in early April.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the two wrote in a statement at the time. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision – just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Tatum and Dewan, who share a daughter, added that they “are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

Representatives for Tatum and Jessie J didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s requests for comment.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.