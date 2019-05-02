Channing Tatum posted a nude picture to Instagram after losing a bet to his girlfriend Jessie J

caption Channing Tatum’s punishment for losing a bet was to post a nude photo. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Channing Tatum posted a photo that is incredibly NSFW to his Instagram on Wednesday night.

He apparently had to post a photo chosen by his girlfriend Jessie J because he lost a game of Jenga.

She chose a photo of him naked in the shower.

The pair have reportedly been dating since last October, and have only been spotted together a handful of times.

However, Tatum has been vocal about his feelings for Jessie J on social media.

The photo was apparently the choice of his girlfriend Jessie J, because she won a game of Jenga.

“I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish,” Tatum wrote in the caption, using Jessie J’s full name. “The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again…”

Along with shower and bunny emojis, he then let the whole world see a photo of him naked (with his hands covering some bits, of course).

In response, Jessie J, who apparently took the photo, wrote “Sharing is caring” with love heart eyes and flame emojis.

Tatum also shared two photos of the pair on his Instagram story, with the caption “Us watching the likes go up on my last post.”

The photo generated quite a response, with Halle Berry commenting with two laughing crying emojis and a skull, and Sarah Hyland simply saying “Oh.”

Tatum and Cornish got together last year. It’s unclear how they first met, but they once shared the stage at the MTV Movie Awards in 2015. Since then, the couple have only been spotted out in public together a few times, and their first date was a game of mini golf, according to an employee of the course on Twitter.

Since then, Tatum hasn’t been shy about his feelings on social media. Last November, he saw Cornish in concert, and posted on Twitter: “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow. pic.twitter.com/9aK3bNebrn — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 14, 2018

He also wrote sweet dedication to her on her birthday, wishing her the “happiest day filled with all the love and all the light.”

“You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire,” he wrote. “You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

Tatum was previously married to actress and dancer Jenna Dewan, with whom he starred in the hit film series “Step Up.” Last April, they released a joint statement saying they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.”

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” they said. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”