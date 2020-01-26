Channing Tatum is back together with Jessie J and he flipped out after someone said he looked worse with her than with Jenna Dewan

caption Jessie J and Channing Tatum. source Raymond Hall/Getty Images and Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Channing Tatum lashed out after someone commented that he looked “better” with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, than with his current girlfriend, Jessie J on a photo of the couple.

“Ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess,” Tatum wrote.

Tatum had been married to dancer Jenna Dewan for nine years, though the couple’s divorce has recently been finalized.

Tatum and the “Bang Bang” singer were reported to have broken up last year, though photos posted to Tatum’s and Jessie J’s Instagrams over the weekend indicate the couple is back together.

Channing Tatum on Friday went on the defensive after an Instagram comment suggested that his current girlfriend Jessie J looked worse with him than his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

“Jenna looks better with you,” one Instagram user commented, and the reference to Tatum’s ex-wife of nearly a decade didn’t sit too well with the “Magic Mike” actor.

“hey Alex i don’t usually address sh*t like this,” Tatum wrote. “But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. why dont you seriously think about what your doing. It’s hurtful and i ain’t about it.”

Tatum directed the Instagram user to leave his page. Although the comments on the particular post appear to have now been disabled, screenshots of the heated interaction can be seen as reported by Yahoo! News.

“And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” the 39-year-old actor added.

Tatum was married to dancer Jenna Dewan for nine years until the couple announced they were separating in April 2018.

In a follow-up comment, Tatum clarified that he also thought his ex-wife was beautiful, too.

“And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn sh*t around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right,” Tatum added.

The comments came on a photo that Tatum posted of himself kissing the “Bang Bang” singer, which indicated the couple, who began dating in 2018, was seemingly back together after splitting up around November 2019. Tatum posted another photo of the 31-year-old singer on Saturday, calling her a “sculpture of magic.”

Jessie J also seemed to confirm the two were back together, professing her love for Tatum in a video she posted to her Instagram.

As E! News reported, the drama didn’t stop there. Following Tatum’s Instagram comments, Dewan’s current boyfriend, “Shameless” actor Steve Kazee took to his Instagram story to share a gif of Will Farrell mouthing the words “watch your mouth.”

Although he deleted it from his Instagram story shortly after posting, he had written “that reckless talk bruh…” on the photo, which fans were pretty sure was directed toward Tatum.

In October 2019, Dewan shared how her split from the “Magic Mike” star had affected her.

“It was the loss of an idealistic future for myself and my life,” Dewan said. “What does that now look like for me? Where do I begin? I met him when I was 24, I didn’t know life without Chan.”

Although the recent drama might suggest otherwise, an Insider report from November 2019 suggested that Tatum and Dewane have an amicable relationship that is beneficial in co-parenting their six-year-old daughter, Everly.

The Blast reported Saturday that court documents revealed the former couple had finalized an agreement on the custody for the six-year-old. Tatum and Dewan have agreed to an equal 50/50 split, and both agreed that they would not use their daughter as part of any sponsored social media posts, The Blast said.

