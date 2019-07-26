Chaos reigns at Tour de France as race is suddenly stopped because of extreme weather and landslide

caption Colombia’s Egan Bernal with Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme after the race was stopped because of bad weather conditions in the last 20 kilometers during the nineteenth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Tignes, in Tignes, on July 26, 2019. source MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Chaos hit the Tour de France on Friday’s stage 19 after extreme weather forced organizers to suddenly stop the race.

Confusion reigned on the road as the riders didn’t immediately know what was happening or whether they should keep racing.

Video clips posted on social media appeared to show a landslide blocking the race route just ahead of the riders.

Egan Bernal of Colombia became the new race leader after having distanced Julian Alaphilippe of France before the stage was neutralized.

There will be no stage winner, and Bernal is expected to wear yellow as the new race leader on Saturday’s stage 20.

Chaos hit the Tour de France on Friday as organizers suddenly stopped stage 19 because of extreme weather, which included a flash hail storm, snow-blocked roads, and a landslide all just ahead of the fast-charging riders.

The Colombian rider Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) was in the lead when the stage was neutralized and became the new leader of the three-week Tour with two stages to go to the race’s conclusion in Paris on Sunday.

There were no reports of injuries.

Before the race was halted, Bernal had distanced himself from the race leader, Julian Alaphilippe of France, who rides on the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team. The 22-year-old Colombian phenom is expected to wear the yellow jersey as the new race leader on Saturday’s stage 20, another major mountain stage.

The route of the race when the race has been stopped. L'état d'une partie du parcours lorsque la course a été arrêtée. #TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/eHIxMR60RI — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 26, 2019

We need the audio. pic.twitter.com/gVYqYnSPNv — DANIEL McMAHON (@cyclingreporter) July 26, 2019

You said you wanted alternative racing. pic.twitter.com/OhZtwOe3ij — DANIEL McMAHON (@cyclingreporter) July 26, 2019

The organizers said that there would be no stage winner and that each rider’s time atop the Col d’Iseran would apply.

The provisional results of the #TDF2019 Stage 19 with the times taken at the top of the Col d'Iseran provided by @LeTour: pic.twitter.com/NpRQyOeJPx — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) July 26, 2019

