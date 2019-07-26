Chaos reigns at Tour de France as race is suddenly stopped because of extreme weather and landslide

- source
- MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images
- Chaos hit the Tour de France on Friday’s stage 19 after extreme weather forced organizers to suddenly stop the race.
- Confusion reigned on the road as the riders didn’t immediately know what was happening or whether they should keep racing.
- Video clips posted on social media appeared to show a landslide blocking the race route just ahead of the riders.
- Egan Bernal of Colombia became the new race leader after having distanced Julian Alaphilippe of France before the stage was neutralized.
- There will be no stage winner, and Bernal is expected to wear yellow as the new race leader on Saturday’s stage 20.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Chaos hit the Tour de France on Friday as organizers suddenly stopped stage 19 because of extreme weather, which included a flash hail storm, snow-blocked roads, and a landslide all just ahead of the fast-charging riders.
The Colombian rider Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) was in the lead when the stage was neutralized and became the new leader of the three-week Tour with two stages to go to the race’s conclusion in Paris on Sunday.
There were no reports of injuries.
Read more: The Tour de France bikes, ranked
Before the race was halted, Bernal had distanced himself from the race leader, Julian Alaphilippe of France, who rides on the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team. The 22-year-old Colombian phenom is expected to wear the yellow jersey as the new race leader on Saturday’s stage 20, another major mountain stage.
More incoming.. pic.twitter.com/54JcsZfXPd
— Trond Iversen (@trondiversen) July 26, 2019
The route of the race when the race has been stopped.
L'état d'une partie du parcours lorsque la course a été arrêtée. #TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/eHIxMR60RI
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 26, 2019
We need the audio. pic.twitter.com/gVYqYnSPNv
— DANIEL McMAHON (@cyclingreporter) July 26, 2019
You said you wanted alternative racing. pic.twitter.com/OhZtwOe3ij
— DANIEL McMAHON (@cyclingreporter) July 26, 2019
The organizers said that there would be no stage winner and that each rider’s time atop the Col d’Iseran would apply.
The provisional results of the #TDF2019 Stage 19 with the times taken at the top of the Col d'Iseran provided by @LeTour: pic.twitter.com/NpRQyOeJPx
— Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) July 26, 2019
This story is developing. Check back for updates.