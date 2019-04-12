A guide to every major character you need to know before seeing ‘Avengers: Endgame’

caption The Avengers are returning to the silver screen on April 26. source @MarvelStudios/Twitter

“Avengers: Endgame” is coming to theaters on April 26.

We know more about which characters survived the mass genocide that took place in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Widow, and Ant-Man will all be major characters in the film.

Tony Stark/Iron Man and Captain American will reunite.

There will likely be time travel in the new movie.

“Avengers: Endgame” will be the fourth and final film of the Avengers as we know them. The Disney film will be released in theaters on April 26, just two days before the dedicated National Superhero Day.

Fans don’t know much about the heavily guarded “Avengers: Endgame” plot, but some have speculated that many of the Marvel characters eviscerated by Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” will make a comeback. While Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Teen Groot (Terry Notary), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Drax (Dave Bautista) were all vaporized in the last film, they are listed on the “Avengers: Endgame” IMBd page and can be expected to make an appearance in the last film.

So far, there’s no IMBd update on whether or not Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Vision (Paul Bettany), Heimdall (Idris Elba), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) or even Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will be revived in the final movie.

There are also several people starring in the film without any character name attached to them, like Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” star Katherine Langford, up-and-comer Emma Fuhrmann, and Japanese action star Hiroyuki Sanada. Keeping their characters under wraps leaves a whole lot of questions leading up to the film’s release later this month.

Ahead of the anticipated world premiere, refresh your Marvel Cinematic Universe knowledge and get to know the most notable characters that will appear in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Captain Marvel joins the squad.

caption Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel Studios

On the tails of her stand-alone Marvel film released in March, Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, will team up with the Avengers post-Infinity Gauntlet vaporization.

Portrayed by Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson, we don’t know much on how her human-Kree hybrid character will aid in (presumably) saving the world, but we can confirm there will be some exciting banter between her and Thor.

Black Widow has a good chance of surviving the film.

caption Black Widow in “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel Studios

Based solely on the fact that Marvel has finally greenlit her own stand-alone film, odds are Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) lives to see another day post-“Avengers: Endgame.”

Also known as Natasha Romanoff, the deadly assassin (and super spy!) survived the Infinity Gauntlet and will regroup with the surviving Avengers in the latest film.

Crossbones makes his return — kind of.

caption Crossbones in “Captain America: Civil War.” source Marvel/Disney

The villain of “Captain America: Civil War,” Crossbones (Frank Grillo), also known as HYDRA agent Brock Rumlow, will be making a return to the Marvel Universe.

However, Grillo recently confirmed that his role reprisal will be in the form of a flashback as his character died in “Civil War.”

Harley Keener is back.

caption Harley Keener in “Iron Man 3.” source Disney / Marvel

Although fans haven’t seen Harley Keener (Ty Simpkins) since his first appearance in 2013’s “Iron Man 3,” it seems the boy genius is coming back for the “Avengers” fourth installment.

A quick refresher: In 2013, Keener is a young boy with a knack for mechanics that helps Tony Stark repair his Iron Man suit and subsequently helps stop Mandarin – sort of.

While some theories suggest Keener’s appearance will merely be a cameo, others think he could become the next Iron Man or even Iron Lad. Given that the trailer shows Stark stranded in space and Keener’s proven ability to fix things, he might end up saving Iron Man from cosmic destruction.

War Machine lives, for now.

caption Don Cheadle as War Machine. source @Avengers/Twitter

War Machine (Don Cheadle), also known as James Rhodes, managed to survive the vaporization in “Avengers: Infinity War” and will continue the fight for justice in the upcoming movie.

Although we don’t know anything about War Machine’s future, we do know he got an upgraded suit for the new movie.

Nebula might join the Avengers.

caption Nebula in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” source Disney/Marvel Studios

Based on the ending of “Avengers: Infinity War” and the trailer for “Avengers: Endgame,” it’s safe to say Nebula will have a pretty significant role in the upcoming film. From the looks of it, she and Tony Stark have made it back to Earth and have teamed up to save the world.

Quick refresher: Nebula is the adopted daughter of Thanos and the adopted sister of the recently deceased Gamora. She once fought for her adoptive father as a villain but has seemingly changed sides.

Rocket might have a major role in the new film.

caption Rocket in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” source Disney/Marvel

At the end of “Avengers: Infinity War,” fans watched as a majority of the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy crew was vanquished by The Decimation.

The team’s weapon expert Rocket survived the culling and actor Sean Gunn, who plays Rocket (along with Bradley Cooper, who provides his voice), hinted that fans can expect his character to “meet a lot of interesting new people that he has not met before” in “Avengers: Endgame.”

It takes a lot more than a mere snap to end Thor.

caption Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor. source Disney/Marvel

Fans last saw Thor in “Avengers: Infinity War” with Rocket and Groot arriving to battle in Wakanda. While we know the Norse God of Thunder survived the devastating vaporization, it’s not quite clear what the filmmakers have in store for the beloved character.

Some fans think Thor will travel back in time with Ant-Man and Iron Man and, based on the recently released trailer, one thing we know for sure: Thor and Captain Marvel will have some interesting on-screen moments.

Valkyrie might be the future of MCU.

caption Tessa Thompson plays the badass Valkyrie. source Marvel

After teaming up with Hulk and Thor in “Thor: Ragnarok,” Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) appears on the “Avengers: Endgame” character posters, suggesting the warrior survived “Avengers: Infinity War,” although we don’t see her in the film.

While her storyline is under tight wraps, perhaps fans will finally get to see Valkyrie and Captain Marvel team up in the MCU ship people can’t stop talking about. People have also suggested that Valkyrie might be getting her own stand-alone film as the future of the Asgardians post-Thor.

M’Baku survived The Decimation.

caption M’Baku in “Black Panther.” source Marvel

While his king T’Challa doesn’t seem to have survived the massive genocide at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War,” M’Baku has lived to see another day.

The ruler of Wakanda’s mountain tribe, Marvel fans watched as M’Baku challenged T’Challa for the throne in “Black Panther.” This past attempt at the throne, paired with M’Baku’s help during the battle in “Avengers: Infinity War,” might suggest that M’Baku could rule in T’Challa’s absence.

What we do know is that, according to Winston Duke, the actor who plays M’Baku, this film will be “bigger than ‘Infinity War.'”

It seems Okoye will continue the fight.

caption Danai Gurira as Okoye. source Marvel/Disney

Despite initially leaving Danai Gurira’s name off the official posters, the actress’s Marvel character Okoye will appear in the fourth “Avengers” film.

After watching Black Panther become one of Thanos’s victims, director Joe Russo previously suggested that Okoye’s character has a lot of potential for major growth, especially considering how painful watching her king disappear will be for her as a protector, warrior, and friend. Perhaps she will join M’Baku in leading Wakanda warriors or become a major part of the Avengers team. Only time will tell.

Iron Man is lost in space.

caption Tony Stark lost in space. source Marvel

Along with Nebula, Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, is left stranded in space post-Decimation. As the trailer reveals, Stark ends up finding his way back to Earth and regroups with the remaining Avengers – although there is speculation this might be fake.

Some fans speculate that this will be the last film for Tony Stark as they’re fully expecting his character to die in the film. In fact, some even argue this is the only appropriate Avenger to kill. Death theories aside, it is believed that Iron Man will join Ant-Man and Captain America on a time-traveling journey in the latest film.

It is confirmed, however, that Iron Man will be wearing at least one new, advanced suit in the film: the Mark 85.

Steve Rogers/Captain America will reunite with Tony Stark/Iron Man in some capacity.

caption Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) jokingly fighting. source Disney

Since departing on unfriendly terms in “Captain America: Civil War,” MCU favorites Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) will finally reunite in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Fans last saw Captain America during the Wakanda battle. He survives Thanos’ evil plan and will join the rest of the living Avengers in taking him down. But fans have speculated that this might be the final film for the all-American superhero, with some speculating time travel will be his demise.

Of course, others aren’t so convinced, so we’ll just have to wait and see exactly how Captain America will play a role in saving the world.

Thanos is still around.

caption Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Marvel

After bringing down The Destruction in “Avengers: Infinity War,” it’s up to the Avengers to put a stop to Thanos once and for all.

We last saw Thanos after he initiates The Destruction. The Infinity Gauntlet is cracked and it seems he may have a new weapon: a massive double-edged sword. While some people have speculated that Ant-Man will be the demise of Thanos, some think Thanos isn’t the main villain at all.

Hawkeye is back — sort of.

caption Jeremy Renner as Ronin in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is confirmed to be coming back in the latest “Avengers” flick, but not as Hawkeye as fans know and love him, but rather Ronin, his alter ego.

This was confirmed in both the trailer and Hasbro’s newly released “Avengers: Endgame” toys. Ronin wields two samurai swords and will seemingly join the Avengers on their quest to defeat whatever evil villain stands in their way.

Ronin’s joining the team does, however, suggest that Barton’s family did not survive The Decimation.

Ant-Man to the rescue.

caption Ant-Man in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

While we’re not certain there’s any validity to the Thanos death theory, Marvel has confirmed the Ant-Man will appear in “Avengers: Endgame,” perhaps in a time-traveling role alongside Iron Man and Captain America.

Fans last saw Ant-Man in the Quantum Realm where he is presumed to be stuck after Hope and Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym are dusted. But the “Endgame” trailer suggests Ant-Man manages to survive and might even be the downfall of Thanos.

Perhaps it has something to do with the “time vortex” Janet mentioned before Scott traveled back into the Quantum Realm.

The Wasp might team up with the Avengers.

caption It appears The Wasp could come back, but it may be as a flashback. source @Avengers/Twitter

Taking over her mother’s superhero persona in “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” Hope will return in “Avengers: Endgame,” actress Evangeline Lilly confirmed in mid-2018. However, she does note that her role is rather small. Her character did seem to get dusted in The Decimination, so perhaps we’ll see her in a short-lived flashback.

The same hope can be said for her mother, the OG Wasp, who also disappeared in The Decimation but is listed as a part of the “Avengers: Endgame” cast.

This might be Pepper Potts’ last film.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts in “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel Studios

Whether or not you deem Pepper Potts a truly notable character, what we do know for certain is that this will be Gwenyth Paltrow’s last Marvel film and, therefore, her character will probably not appear again.

Swaying from the comics, “Avengers: Infinity War” last leaves audiences with Potts and Stark discussing the possibility of a family, from there, the entire Potts-Stark plot is up in the air – literally, as Stark is stuck in space and Potts is grounded on Earth, having survived The Decimation.

Happy Hogan survived the snap.

caption Happy Hogan is Tony Stark’s right-hand man. source Marvel

How notable Happy Hogan, aka Tony Stark’s best friend and bodyguard, will be to the plot of “Avengers: Endgame” remains unclear, but the character does appear in color on Marvel’s character posters.

The confirmation of Hogan’s survival does seem to debunk at least one major theory about The Decimation: That everyone who was vanquished by Thanos ended up in an alternate universe. And the plot thickens.

We’ll see Bruce Banner, but will we see the Hulk?

caption Bruce Banner in the trailer for “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and the Hulk have been going through a bit of a rough patch, but it seems fans will once again see the big green monster return in “Endgame.” And, no, this isn’t based on Ruffalo’s cruel April Fool’s Day prank.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Funk! Pops released a new vinyl figure featuring Hulk in a spiffy new suit of armor – one that happens to perfectly match the Avengers suits in the official trailer. This, of course, has people ready and willing to assume that the Hulk and Bruce Banner might part ways at the end of the film, with Hulk’s consciousness being placed in a separate body. Could this be the end of the Bruce-Hulk era?

The Ancient One is coming back.

caption Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One in “Doctor Strange.” source Marvel

Although her character was killed in the title film “Doctor Strange,” executive producer Mark Grillo confirmed in late 2018 that Tilda Swinton would revive her role as Sorcerer Supreme.

That’s the good news. The bad news is Swinton was on a one-day-only shooting availability, which means fans should probably only expect a small cameo from the character. Nevertheless, people have already started to discuss whether or not this will play into the rumored time travel plotline.

Wong lived.

caption Benedict Wong as Wong in “Doctor Strange.” source “Doctor Strange”

While Doctor Strange didn’t survive The Decimation, his close companion and mystical arts master Wong did, as revealed by Marvel’s character posters.

After an on-set photo posted by actor Benedict Wong appeared on Instagram, fans have been circulating rumors that Wong was a shapeshifting Skrull the entire time – although others suggest Wong might just be the victim of Thanos’ Reality Stone.