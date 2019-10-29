caption Some now-beloved characters weren’t meant to last as long as they did. source NBC/Fox/FX

Some TV characters end up lasting longer than they were supposed to, often due to positive fan reactions or major decisions from the network.

Chris Pratt, who played Andy Dwyer, was only supposed to be on six episodes of “Parks and Recreation.”

The character Jack Shephard on ABC’s “Lost” was originally going to die on the first episode.

Jesse Pinkman from AMC’s “Breaking Bad” was supposed to be killed off during season one.

For many shows, some of the most popular characters almost didn’t stick around.

Sometimes TV executives decide to give certain minor characters a bigger role because of audience reactions and the impressive talents of the actors they cast. In other cases, characters who were meant to be written off end up sticking around for many more episodes.

Here are 17 iconic TV characters who were only meant to be on a few episodes.

caption Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman on season one of “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

What would Walter White be without his sidekick Jesse Pinkman? Viewers almost found out because the show’s creator Vince Gilligan originally wanted to write off Jesse Pinkman during season one

He said he’d envisioned an elaborate scene where Walt takes Jesse prisoner and tortures him, and then Jesse ends up dying by suicide.

Gilligan later said this was a “bad pitch” that studio executives hated, per IndieWire.

If there was no Jesse Pinkman, Netflix’s “Breaking Bad” special “El Camino” probably would not exist or, at the very least, it would be entirely different.

Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramirez from “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” wasn’t supposed to be a series regular.

caption The actor was supposed to be on two episodes. source Disney Channel

Adrian R’Mante played Esteban, who was originally going to appear on just a few episodes of this Disney Channel show.

He told MTV News, “My role was intended for only two episodes, but then turned into a series regular.” His character would later appear on a few episodes of the spin-off “The Suite Life on Deck,” too.

Luke Danes from “Gilmore Girls” got a more prominent role once executives saw the chemistry he had with Lorelei.

caption If things were different, there’s a good chance his character would have been on far fewer episodes. source Netflix

Fortunately, Scott Patterson (who played Luke Danes) and Lauren Graham (who played Lorelai Gilmore) had chemistry in real life, or Luke would likely have only been a minor character in Lorelai’s life and on The WB show.

In Graham’s book “Talking As Fast As I Can,” she wrote, “That part wasn’t necessarily the inevitable love interest for Lorelai that it became. He was simply Cute Grouchy Diner Owner in the beginning, and it could have gone in any number of directions, but Luke took on a more important role because of Scott’s special sexiness, which was mixed with a gruffness that was the perfect contrast to Lorelai’s chirpy cheerfulness.”

Rachel Bilson was originally just supposed to guest star as Summer Roberts on “The O.C.”

caption Her character ended up staying partially because of her chemistry with Seth. source Warner Bros. Television Distribution

It’s weird to think about watching Fox’s “The O.C.” without Summer and Seth, or Summer and Marissa, but it almost happened.

Screenwriter Josh Schwartz told MTV that Rachel Bilson was originally a guest star, saying, “She had three lines in the pilot, one of which was ‘I have to pee. You have to pee?’ – so not any profound monologues for her to deliver. But she was so winning and adorable and brought such a good energy to the show.”

Schwartz went on to say that as soon as Bilson proved her character could verbally spar and joke with Seth (Adam Brody) so well, the team “knew that this girl was sticking with us for the rest of the ride.”

He said she was also a “nice contrast” to Marissa Cooper, played by Mischa Barton, in terms of height and temperament.

Andy Dwyer from “Parks and Recreation” was only supposed to be on six episodes.

caption He was supposed to be cut after he and Ann Perkins broke up. source Danny Feld/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chris Pratt played lovable but silly Andy Dwyer on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” for multiple years, so it’s pretty shocking to think he almost didn’t make it past season one.

Producer Michael Schur told The AV Club that Andy was supposed to be gone after six episodes once Ann Perkins broke up with him.

He explained, “But Pratt auditioned, and we were like, ‘This guy’s too funny to not use.’ We slowly changed the character to one that’s more lovable and sweet – a moron and a doofus, but not a bad person.”

At first, Arthur Fonzarelli from ABC’s “Happy Days” was just written as a side character.

caption The Fonz ended up breaking out of his side-character role. source Paramount Domestic Television

In the beginning, The Fonz was meant to be a minor side character who didn’t speak very often. When he did talk, though, he was such a hit that producers kept him on because audiences liked him so much.

Steve Urkel was only supposed to be on one episode of “Family Matters.”

caption He ended up starring on the entire series. source ABC

Actor Jaleel White told Entertainment Weekly that he was nearly done with acting when he auditioned to play Steve Urkel on the ABC-CBS show “Family Matters.”

“I was excited, though, because I knew I was going to quit acting to play on a basketball team the next year. But this role I felt like I could get,” he explained, reflecting on his thoughts on the time.

He said his sports dreams were put on hold because he got a small part – and what was originally meant to be a one-episode appearance became a nine-season starring role.

Sophia Petrillo from “Golden Girls” was almost not a main character.

caption Originally, a man named Coco was supposed to help lead the series. source NBC

NBC’s “Golden Girls” could have been very different: On the pilot episode, a man named Coco who was Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose’s cook, starred alongside the women, and was meant to stay on as a lead.

The network later decided that the women on the series were so strong that Coco was not necessary – and Sophia Petrillo, played by Estelle Getty, ended up getting many more lines that were originally intended for Coco, further cementing her place as a main character.

Jack Shephard from ABC’s “Lost” was originally going to die on the first episode.

caption Jack Shephard ended up leading the series. source ABC screenshot

Every “Lost” fan knows that the show was no stranger to killing off major characters. In fact, writers for the series almost killed off Jack Shephard (played by Matthew Fox), who ended up becoming the show’s lead.

According to writer Alan Sepinwall‘s book, Jack and Kate (played by Evangeline Lilly) were meant to be the two main characters of the pilot episode and Kate was actually meant to be the leader.

He wrote, “In the vein of Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Psycho’ (or even the pilot of Oz), they planned to pull the rug out from under the audience by killing Jack midway through the first episode, forcing Kate to take charge. After this sudden demise, viewers would realize no one was safe.”

He wrote that they ended up keeping Jack alive because the head of ABC Studios argued that viewers would not trust the show if they killed him.

Detective Odafin Tutuola from “Law & Order: SVU” was only meant to be on four episodes of the show.

caption He ended up lasting on the series for years.

At this point, it’s tough to imagine NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” without Fin (played by Ice-T).

In 2017, Ice-T told Seth Meyers, “I came on the show to do four episodes, and now we’re just wrapping up our 18th season.”

He was originally hired to replace Detective Monique Jeffries for a bit, but was such a hit that he stayed on.

Arizona Robbins wasn’t meant to be on “Grey’s Anatomy” for so many seasons.

caption Jessica Capshaw, who played Arizona Robbins, was only meant to be on the show for three episodes. source NBC

Jessica Capshaw, who played Arizona Robbins on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” said her character wasn’t meant to be a long-standing one on the series.

Capshaw told “Build” that showrunner Shonda Rhimes wrote a part for her that was only meant to last for three episodes – but she ended up staying on the series for seven seasons.

Andy Bernard from “The Office” went from a recurring character to series regular.

caption Andy Bernard is played by Ed Helms. source NBC

As it turns out, there wasn’t even an Andy Bernard role written before producers of NBC’s “The Office” met with Ed Helms, who wound up playing the character.

Per Entertainment Weekly, show creator Greg Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter that “[Helms] was actually on a deal with the studio, and they asked, ‘Why don’t you meet Ed?’ It’s kind of like going to a tailor for a fitting: We just had a long talk about where he grew up and his family and everything.”

He was essentially only supposed to be on a few episodes as a side character, but they liked writing for him so he became a series regular.

Elijah Mikaelson from The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” was originally meant to die after just a few episodes.

caption Producers said his character was always supposed to die. source The CW

Not only was Elijah meant to die pretty quickly into the show, but also he was also almost played by an older actor.

Daniel Gillies ended up getting cast as Elijah but still, the character almost got killed off early on.

Executive producer Julie Plec told Entertainment Weekly, “That’s a character that presumably exists to die, and yet every time we start talking about that, we get very upset.”

She said killing Elijah off would have been complicated, especially in terms of the show’s plot.

Spike from The WB’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” was never supposed to be a love interest.

caption His character was not supposed to be likable. source UPN

James Marsters, the actor behind Spike, told Page Six that his character was “disposable” and “supposed to die” – he wasn’t meant to become as big as he did.

Spike was supposed to be another villain who was eventually killed by Angel, but fans liked Spike a lot – and Marsters said the show’s creator Joss Whedon wasn’t happy about it.

“It was not supposed to be romantic, but the audience was responding that way and Joss was freaking out,” said Marsters. “He backed me up against a wall one day and said, ‘I don’t care how popular you are, you are dead.'”

Josiah Bartlet from “The West Wing” wasn’t supposed to be a main character at all.

caption Martin Sheen said he only signed on for a few episodes at first. source NBC

Josiah Bartlet may have been the president on NBC’s “The West Wing,” but he wasn’t supposed to be around for more than a few episodes.

Martin Sheen, the actor behind the role, told USA Today, “I was asked to sign on for four to maybe five episodes of the first 22, including the pilot.”

He added, “I did not know if the show would succeed on a network that had to sell commercial time.”

The show ended up becoming pretty big, and so did his character. Sheen became a main cast member and he received multiple Emmy nominations for his role.

Captain Hook from “Once Upon A Time” was only going to be on a few episodes.

caption His character got a more permanent place before his first episode even aired. source ABC

Captain Hook wasn’t meant to be main villain on ABC’s “Once Upon A Time” – he was only supposed to be around for a few episodes.

But before the first episode with Captain Hook even aired, producers made the decision to keep Colin O’Donoghue, who played Hook, as a regular.

In a 2012 statement to Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz wrote, “We are great admirers of Colin’s talent and of the way he portrays Hook. We’ve much more story to tell with his character that we’re excited to share with the audience.”

At first, Coconut Head didn’t even have any lines on Nickelodeon’s “Ned’s Declassified.”

caption Yes, he’s wearing a wig. source Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon sitcom “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” has tons of iconic recurring characters from The Janitor to Mr. Combover, but fan-favorite Coconut Head almost hardly appeared on the screen.

Rob Pinkston, who played Coconut Head on the show, said his character had no lines at first.

“[Coconut Head] was a very small role when I auditioned for it, in fact, it didn’t even have any lines,” actor Pinkston told MTV News.

