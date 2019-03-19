Prosecutors reportedly offer to drop charges against Robert Kraft in massage-parlor prostitution case in an ‘unusual’ deal

source Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other defendants charged in the Florida massage-parlor prostitution scandal may be able to have the charges dropped as part of a deal, but there is a catch, according to Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, prosecutors have offered to drop the charges against Kraft and “a number of other men” who were charged with soliciting prostitution.

In exchange for the dropped charges, Beaton reports that the men would be required to admit they would have been found guilty in a trial. The Journal called this provision “unusual.”

The defendants would also be required to complete an education course on prostitution and 100 hours of community service, be screened for sexually transmitted diseases, and pay for court costs.

It is unclear whether any of the defendants will accept the agreement. Kraft pleaded not guilty to the charges in late February.