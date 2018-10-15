Charlamagne Tha God canceled his mental health talk with Kanye West saying it ‘would not be productive’

Charlamagne Tha God has canceled his New York Times TimesTalk with Kanye West.

The mental health discussion was scheduled to take place on Wednesday in New York.

Charlamagne announced the cancellation on Monday, saying it would be “a total distraction from the point of the convo which is to eradicate the stigma of mental health.”

Charlamagne Tha God said he has canceled his New York Times TimesTalk with Kanye West, saying the event “would not be productive.”

The mental health discussion was scheduled to take place on Wednesday in New York, but Charlamagne announced Monday afternoon that it would no longer take place. “The Breakfast Club” co-host wrote on Instagram:

“Normalizing being mentally healthy is a conversation that I really wanted to have with Kanye because he’s been so vocal about his own mental health struggles. Unfortunately I think to have that conversation with him right now would not be productive and a total distraction from the point of the convo which is to eradicate the stigma of mental health especially in the black community.”

West has made contradictory statements about mental health in the past, and recently told President Donald Trump that he had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder.

During his meeting at the White House last week, West delivered a 10-minute soliloquy in which he told Trump he had been sleep deprived when he was diagnosed.

Earlier this year, West told Charlamagne that his mental breakdowns were a result of “fear, stress, and control.”

West, who met with the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday, has not yet publicly commented on the cancellation of Wednesday’s conversation with Charlamagne.

According to an initial announcement for the event, the talk would feature the two men “discussing Charlamagne’s upcoming book ‘Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me’ that details the ways anxiety has been a driving force in Charlamagne’s life since childhood.”

The description said Charlamagne and West would discuss how to “break free” from “fears and anxiety to reach the next level of success.”

The event page now says Charlamagne and West cancelled their appearance.

A New York Times spokeswoman, Adenike Olanrewaju, said in a statement: “We informed ticket holders earlier today that Charlamagne tha God and Kanye West have cancelled their appearance for the TimesTalks scheduled for October 17. Full refunds are being issued.”