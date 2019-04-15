Charles Barkley is ‘begging’ LeBron James to join ‘NBA on TNT’ for the playoffs because he ‘ain’t got nothing to do’

source via NBA on TNT

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers missed the playoffs this year.

With the playoffs underway, Charles Barkley is “begging” LeBron James to join them on TNT since James “ain’t got nothing to do.”

Barkley said they could try to get James the Iron Throne to sit in on the set.

The NBA playoffs are underway, and for the first time since 2005, LeBron James will not be in them.

James’ Los Angeles Lakers, of course, missed the playoffs this year, ending James’ season earlier than usual.

With the extra time on his hands, NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley wants James to join them on the set of “Inside the NBA” for the postseason.

“LeBron James, come into the studio,” Barkley said on Sunday. “You ain’t got nothing to do. The playoffs started yesterday. You got free time.”

Barkley said James should put the Lakers’ search for a new president and head coach on the back-burner, joking that James would be making the selection himself.

Co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Barkley said they could get the “Game of Thrones” Iron Throne on the set for James to sit in.

Barkley and Smith also debated how long James could stay on set. Smith said for the entire show, but Barkley said James could leave at halftime of the second game of a double-header, arguing staying until the postgame is too late.

“I’m begging you on behalf of Ernie, Kenny, and Shaq … Like I said, you ain’t go nothing to do.”

James on Monday responded, noting he has a lot going on, but would consider taking up the offer.

Sir Charles, I actually do have a ton going on but I may take you up on your offer. We shall see. #KingInStudio???????? — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 15, 2019

Watch the clip below: