Charles Barkley said Jared Kushner sneaked him into the White House to talk about trade schools after Barkley said he didn’t want to see Trump

source via NBA on TNT

Charles Barkley said on Jemele Hill’s podcast that he was “snuck” into the White House for a meeting with Jared Kushner.

Barkley said Kushner contacted him after learning of a donation Barkley made to an organization that helps African-Americans learn trades.

Barkley said his two demands were not to be on TV and not to meet with Trump and said the conversation was “great.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Charles Barkley has been openly critical of President Donald Trump, but he still visited the White House for a meeting with Jared Kushner.

Barkley told the story on the podcast “Jemele Hill is Unbothered,” telling Hill the occasion stemmed from a $1 million donation Barkley made to an organization that teaches African-Americans various trades.

Barkley said he met Kushner at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference and exchanged contact information. He noted Kushner somehow learned about Barkley’s donation and asked him to come to the White House to talk about vocational schools, one of Kushner’s platforms, according to Barkley.

“He calls me, and I said, ‘Listen, Jared. Number one, I don’t want to be on camera, I don’t want to see your father-in-law, but I’ll come to the White House if you’re serious,'” Barkley said.

Barkley said they “snuck” him into the White House and he met with Kushner to talk.

“We had a great conversation, and hopefully it will go further … I’m on my mission, and hopefully, he can help me with my mission.”

Barkley said he was inspired to donate after visiting his hometown in Alabama and struggling to find black electricians, plumbers, and more to help him renovate his house.

Barkley also said he made similar observation while visiting schools as an NBA player and talking to children about what they wanted to be when they grow up. He said too many black kids wanted to be athletes. Barkley said the observation inspired him to make his famous “I am not a role model” commercial with Nike.

Listen to the entire podcast here >