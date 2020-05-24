Charles Barkley called out Tom Brady with a $50,000 bet on one swing and Brady duffed it

caption Charles Barkley didn’t hold back while mocking Tom Brady for his golf game, but the superstar quarterback would get the last laugh. source Bleacher Report / Twitter

Tom Brady had a rough start to his golf round on Sunday.

Charley Barkley, who was commentating the event, said he’d donate $50,000 out of his own pocket if Brady could hit the green in one shot.

Brady absolutely shanked his swing, but would wind up getting Barkley back with a miraculous shot just a few holes later.

Tom Brady is the most dominant quarterback in the history of the NFL, but when it comes to the golf course, he is far from the GOAT.

Brady paired up with Phil Mickelson to take on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in The Match: Champions for Charity on Sunday, a golf exhibition broadcast to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

From Brady’s opening drive of the round, it was clear that he might be in for a long day.

"That'll be in the fairway…on seven" Tiger showing TB12 no mercy ???? Watch #CapitalOnesTheMatch now on TNT pic.twitter.com/YNMXpOCPCH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2020

Brady’s play didn’t improve from there. As the round carried on, Charles Barkley, who was serving as a guest commentator on the broadcast for TNT, offered Brady a friendly wager.

“If you hit the green, I’m gonna give $25,000 out of my own pocket,” Barkley told Brady.

“Chuck you’re amazing,” Brady said. “Chuck you got any swing tips for me? I’m struggling.”

“Brother, listen, I’m not the guy you need tips from,” Barkley said. “But I’m going to donate – nah, you know what, Tom because you’re my man, $50,000 if you hit the green.”

Brady stepped up to the tee and absolutely shanked the ball. “Chuck, you saved yourself $50,000,” Brady joked after the shot.

Chuck said he'd throw in $50K if Brady could hit the green… Wasn't even close ???? (➡️@Progressive) pic.twitter.com/9bVGnaYNBx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2020

Brady would get his revenge though. A few holes later, after taking some more grief from Barkley, Brady hit the shot of the day, sinking an unreal shot from the fairway on No. 7.

Tom Brady is always good for a clutch performance on a Sunday.

