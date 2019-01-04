Charles Barkley takes a jab at Trump while arguing against fans voting for the NBA All-Star Game

caption Charles Barkley isn’t so sure we can trust the pubic with voting on important matters after the 2016 election. source NBA on TNT

Charles Barkley doesn’t believe that fan voting should be a part of the All-Star selection process.

On “Inside the NBA,” Barkley joked that the public had already proven they struggle with voting after the 2016 election.

Barkley has criticized Trump in a less-joking manner in the past.

Charles Barkley is known for his bombastic nature on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” leading to countless priceless moments on the show, from starting a feud with the Golden State Warriors to showing off his complete disinterest in NBA roster changes.

On Thursday night, Barkley added another moment of levity to the broadcast while discussing the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.

Barkley took issue with the fact that fan voting was a big part of the All-Star equation, believing that such important decisions should not be decided by a popularity contest.

“I don’t like the fans voting,” Barkley said during a segment.

“Get used to it,” host Ernie Johnson retorted. “It’s only been happening your entire life.”

“That don’t make it right,” said Barkley. “What happened last time we let them make a big decision.”

“What happened?” asked fellow host Kenny Smith.

“I’ll give you a clue: White House.”

Barkley has made no secret of his disdain for the president in the past, but a restriction on voting, whether on NBA All-Stars or national politics, feels a bit drastic.